2023 Presidency: Despite denials, Tinubu’s posters flood Abuja again

Despite sustained disapproval and denials from his camp, the posters of former Lagos State governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the next presidential race have again surfaced in Abuja.

The posters have since flooded prominent areas within the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja: Garki, Central Area, Maitama and Wuse 11.

The APC chieftain has consistently denied involvement in the opening of offices in certain areas of the FCT aimed at promoting his aspiration for the next presidential ticket.

Tinubu has maintained that all chieftains and stakeholders in the party should focus on how to assist President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver on his mandate, submitting that 2023 remained a distraction to the incumbent president.

But one of his loyalists and serving member of the House of Representatives, representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, Abiodun James Faleke, has been linked with sprawling offices in Abuja aimed at promoting the Bola Tinubu 2023 Presidency.

The posters sighted at the weekend carried the message, “TinubuNe”, “Happy Democracy Day” and “Tinubu Advocates Group.”

A coalition, Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ), has recently vowed to drag the former Lagos State governor to the race for the APC presidential ticket.

The national president of the group, Comrade Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje, claimed Tinubu is the only chieftain of the ruling party with the capacity to continue with the programmes of President Buhari.

He said, “The peace, love, unity and harmony of this country has never been disturbed like this. All this is happening just for those crooked politicians to disorganize us, but unfortunately for them, we have gone far ahead of all their evil strategies.

“We are supporting Tinubu and calling on him, begging him, inviting him to contest the 2023 presidential election for the benefit of Nigeria and Nigerians.

“We are out for the Tinubu 2023 project because we love Nigeria and we believe in the progress of this country.

“You can believe me that Tinubu has laboured so much for the development of this country. We all know how he laboured to give us President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We need continuity. We need somebody that will continue and consolidate on the achievements President Buhari is making. We need somebody that knows the house, and that is Bola Tinubu.”

He specifically urged politicians from the Northern part of the country to back Tinubu’s aspiration once he formally declares.

“Tinubu is a nationalist, a bridge-builder and a visionary leader who has all it takes to take Nigeria to greater heights.

“He merits it and deserves to lead this country. We, therefore, urge him to come out and close the mouth of those who are accusing us of wasting our time.”

