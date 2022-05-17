2023 presidency: Adesina, AfDB president, declines to run

Dr Akinwumi A. Adesina, President, African Development Bank (AfDB) has declined overtures for him to run for the office of the President of Nigeria in the 2023 general election.

Dr Adesina made this known in a statement on Thursday he personally signed.

He stated that, “I have been extremely humbled by several calls from Nigerians at home and abroad that I should consider running for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I am very touched by all who have gone to great extent, with such huge sacrifices, of their own volition, to consider me worthy to be proposed for potential consideration.

“The coalition groups of youth, women, farmers, physically challenged and well-meaning Nigerians that have done this have expressed their genuine free will, political right, freedom of expression and association for my consideration, with the interest of Nigeria at heart.

“While I am deeply honoured, humbled and grateful for all the incredible goodwill, kindness, and confidence, my current responsibilities at this time do not allow me to accept to be considered.





“I remain fully engaged and committed to the mission that Nigeria, Africa and all the non-African shareholders of the African Development Bank have given me for Africa’s development.

I remain fully focused on the mission of supporting the accelerated development and economic integration of Africa.”