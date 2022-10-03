2023 population wiII be digitalised to avoid manipulation ― NPC

The chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC) Alhaji Nasir Kwarra has revealed that the forthcoming 2023 population census will be digitalised to guide against any form of manipulation across the country.

Kwarra explained that the need for the census cannot be overemphasized considering the importance of the exercise to national planning and sustainable development, soliciting the support of citizens towards the success of the exercise.

The NPC boss who spoke in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital on Monday at a stakeholders meeting tagged, ‘ Getting the People Involved ‘ assured stakeholders including international communities that the commission was determined to conduct the exercise with the outcomes acceptable across the board.

Represented by the federal commissioner representing Ekiti state, Ayodeji Ajayi, the NPC chairman noted that the stakeholders’ meeting became necessary to get feedback from the people including the traditional rulers which would be used in conducting successful exercises next year.

Kwarra said, ” As you are all aware, preparations for the conduct of the 2023 Population and Housing Census are in top gear and as part of efforts to deliver a credible and reliable census the Commission is committed to ensuring that the results of the census are acceptable to Nigerians and the quality of the data to be generated meets international best standards for planning and developmental purposes.

“In line with the United Nations principles and recommendations for the 2020 round of Population and Housing Censuses, the 2023 Census will be fully digital and the Commission has deployed technology to conduct the exercise and enhance data quality.

“I wish to end this address on a note of assurance to Nigerians and our development partners that the Commission remains committed to the conduct of a credible and acceptable census that will be transformational and meet international standards in the 2023 Census, everyone will be counted in the right way, at the right place and time and for the benefits of all persons resident in Nigeria.”

Speaking, Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, said accurate demographic data and population figures are critical for any government to effect the needed change in society, especially in delivering dividends of democracy to the citizens.

Fayemi who spoke through his deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi said, ” it has become imperative for the nation to conduct another national census to produce a new set of demographic and socio-economic data for national planning and sustainable development.

“With a projected population of 216,783,381, Nigeria is the sixth most populous country in the world and the most populous country on the African continent.”

The governor, however, called on all stakeholders to remove politics from the census and consider it, ” as a purely statistical exercise that will provide veritable tools for planning and sustainable development.”

