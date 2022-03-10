2023: Popoola joins Oyo governorship race, vows to unseat Makinde

A governorship aspirant on the flagship of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Mr Popoola Olukayode-Joshua, has joined the race to occupy the Oyo State governor’s seat in 2023.

He made public his intention to run for the office of the governor during a ceremony held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Thursday.

He stated further that: “The development of any nation largely depends on the security of lives and properties.

“In as much as I agree that security in Nigeria is a national issue, we all know that the magnitude of insecurity in the north is not applicable in the south but ours is handmade. That is why we need a true son of the land like myself who knows the plight of his people to take over at this stage.

“Talking about the economy of the state, for how long are we going to continue to borrow money to prosecute projects? For how long are we going to be empowering strangers at the detriment of Oyo state indigenes?

“In the face of the aforementioned, with great enthusiasm, love for our state, a fierce commitment to a vision of rapid progress, and encouragement of family, friends, associates, and well-wishers, I offer myself and declare to contest the 2023 governorship election in Oyo State on the platform of our great party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), I am well equipped to defeat the incumbent.”