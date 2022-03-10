2023: Popoola joins Oyo governorship race, vows to unseat Makinde

A governorship aspirant on the flagship of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Mr Popoola Olukayode-Joshua, has joined the race to occupy the Oyo State governor’s seat in 2023.
He made public his intention to run for the office of the governor during a ceremony held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Thursday.
He stated further that: “The development of any nation largely depends on the security of lives and properties.
“In as much as I agree that security in Nigeria is a national issue, we all know that the magnitude of insecurity in the north is not applicable in the south but ours is handmade. That is why we need a true son of the land like myself who knows the plight of his people to take over at this stage.
IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
- ‘Officials initially offered to help but when the number of able-bodied citizens at the centre increased, they left us unattended to’
- Why Ogun Tops List Of ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Nigeria ― Governor Abiodun
- Police, Amotekun after criminals on Lagos-Ibadan expressway
- Suspected cannibal pays N500,000 for boy’s human organs, says ‘that’s my favourite meal, especially the throat’
- Court awards Nnamdi Kanu N1 billion over invasion of his home by military, asks FG to apologise
“Talking about the economy of the state, for how long are we going to continue to borrow money to prosecute projects? For how long are we going to be empowering strangers at the detriment of Oyo state indigenes?
“In the face of the aforementioned, with great enthusiasm, love for our state, a fierce commitment to a vision of rapid progress, and encouragement of family, friends, associates, and well-wishers, I offer myself and declare to contest the 2023 governorship election in Oyo State on the platform of our great party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), I am well equipped to defeat the incumbent.”
ORITAMEFA BAPTIST MODEL SCHOOLS, (OBMS), IBADAN
ENTRANCE EXAMINATION INTO JSS1 FOR 2022/2023 COMES UP ON SATURDAY, 2ND APRIL, 2022 @ 8:00A.M.
OBMS..... Excellence through Integrity
MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc . Click here for full details
Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by working directly with USA companies as affiliate partners, you are paid for simply helping them promote their offers online, earnings can be up to $750 weekly, click here to learn more