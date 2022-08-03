2023 polls: Police to ensure free, fair, credible polls ― IGP

As the reparations for the 2023 general elections hot up, the Police High Command on Wednesday assured that the force would deliver free, fair and credible polls despite the seeming security challenges in the country.

The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali Baba gave the assurance in Abuja at a meeting with senior Police Officers from the tank of Commissioners and above

The Police Bo’s vowed that the Force under his watch would not leave any stone unturned at ensuring that the 2023 election ‘is free, fair and credible”.

The IGP who said that towards this end, 400 police officers would undergo training on security management disclosed the affected officers would be selected from across the country which would thereafter train other officers.

He added that other sister security agencies such as the Military, and the Department of State Services (DSS) have been invited to be part of the training holding in Abuja

According to him, “I can confirm that arrangements have been perfected for the commencement of the Election Security Management Workshop which is being organized by the Nigeria Police in conjunction with Solar Security and Consult Company

“The opening ceremony and national flag-off of the programme will be held tomorrow Thursday, 4th August 2022 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

“The workshop, which will be held across the six geopolitical zones, targets the training of about four hundred police officers with slots allocated to the military, Department of State Services and all other sister security agencies that complement the Nigeria Police in the election security management framework.”

The Police Boss stated that the workshop was designed to broaden the knowledge and sharpen the operational competence of strategic officers on election security management as well as build a professional network that could be deployed to change the narratives on election security governance during the 2023 general elections.

This phase of the exercise, he said would be delivered as a train-the-trainers initiative in which all participants would be expected and supported to return to their commands and formations and transfer the knowledge to be acquired to a wider group of officers.

According to him, “an evaluation of the security situation in the country in recent times shows a concerning trend of an increase in the threat posed to the nation by terror elements, bandits, kidnappers, and other highly organized, and violent criminal syndicates.

“The trend is being compounded by the increasing rate of arms trafficking and proliferation. This has of late occasioned an attack on the Correctional Facility in Kuje during which some high-profile criminals escaped.

“While the Police in conjunction with the other security agencies have succeeded in re-arresting some of the fleeing felons and have enhanced the security of the facility, this incident, and the increasing violent campaigns by armed groups in the country have led to general apprehension among the citizens and continue to present a major threat to our national security”.

Baba directed the Commissioners of Police to immediately commence special visibility policing operations across Commands, adding that this initiative will encompass the crime mapping of your Areas of Jurisdiction, identification of vulnerable points and massive deployment of personnel on motorized and foot patrols of the cities.





“Let me at this juncture, once again remind you that my policing vision is built on the virtues of professionalism, and respect for rule of law and citizens’ rights. However, recent developments show that some intransigent and incorrigible personnel under your command are still involved in pervasive acts that compromise professional ethics and violate the fundamental rights of citizens.

“For the avoidance of doubts, much as the law has bestowed on us certain powers and authorities to aid in the attainment of our law enforcement mandate, the exercise of these powers and authority is not absolute and you shall at every point of the misuse of such, be held accountable.

On the security threats in the country, the Police boss police said that officers have no option but to fight for the peace and unity of the country.

He warned officers to be of good conduct, adding that he would not compromise professionalism no matter the situation.

The IGP who advised Police officers to beware of Ambush and Counter attacks advised that police formations Nationwide should be fortified against sudden attacks.

