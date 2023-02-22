Bola Badmus – Lagos

Managing Director of the Sheriff Deputies Limited, a Lagos based private security outfit, Dr Island Anyasi, has admonished Nigerians to be conscious of safety ahead of the 2023 General Elections, urging that they should perform their civil role with high sense of patriotism.

Anyasi made the call while speaking on the achievements of his company with over 30 years experience that recently joined over one million companies and organizations in over 170 countries to be certified with the ISO quality certification ranked 9001.

The ISO 9001 quality certification is based on a number of quality management principles, including a strong customer focus, the motivation, among others.

Anyasi, who recalled that “Nigeria has conducted elections to change government four times in the last 24 years,” however, noted that, while voting was conducted at most polling units, reports of incidents of ballot snatching and violence by political thugs were not uncommon during the previous elections.

This was just as he observed that the 2023 polls arguably remained the most keenly contested in Nigeria’s history “despite that the buildup to the election was marred with naira scarcity due to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) redesigning of some naira notes, petrol scarcity, and protests in different states.”

Anyasi, while advocating voter safety, charged the electorate to avoid heated public political arguments especially with unfamiliar persons and familiarize themselves with their respective polling units, even as he listed others safety measures to abide with.

“Stock up on food and water rations enough for at least a few days. Have enough standby fuel for the generator and vehicle in case of an emergency. Maintain a high level of alertness by staying abreast of the news especially at local, state levels.

“Avoid large crowds in the buildup to, on and after the elections. While casting your votes be patient and alert, identify a couple of relatively safe areas nearby to easily retreat should the need arise,” he counseled.

