The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that it has filed a six-count charge against its former Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa State, Barrister Hudu Yunusa Ari, before a State High Court in Yola.

Festus Okoye, the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee made this disclosure in a statement on Thursday.

Barrister Ari had declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Aishat Mohammed (Binani), as the winner of the Adamawa governorship election in May, even while the collation of results was still ongoing.

Following his arrest, he expressed no regret over his actions. However, the Commission later declared the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, as the winner after the final collation.

In the statement, Okoye revealed that the prosecution of Barrister Ari would commence next week in the state capital, and he also declared that the Commission is working with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) for the diligent prosecution of other cases.

The statement reads in part: “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) held its regular weekly meeting today, Thursday 6th July 2023, and discussed, among other issues, the progress with the prosecution of electoral offenders.

It would be recalled that at the meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) two days ago on Tuesday 4th July 2023, the Commission confirmed the receipt of case files from the Nigeria Police following the conclusion of the investigation into alleged electoral offences during the 2023 General Election, including the one involving the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) deployed to Adamawa State, Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari. The Commission also assured Nigerians of immediate action on the matter.

“As provided by Section 145(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, an offence committed under the Act shall be triable in a Magistrate Court or a High Court of a State in which the offence is committed, or the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. Furthermore, Section 145(2) of the Act provides that a prosecution under the Act shall be undertaken by legal officers of the Commission or any legal practitioner appointed by it.

“Having reviewed the case file from the Police which established a prima facie case against Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari, the Commission has filed a six-count charge against him at the Adamawa State High Court sitting in Yola. Consequently, the Court has fixed Wednesday 12th July 2023 for the commencement of trial.

“Meanwhile, the Commission is working with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) for the diligent prosecution of other cases.”

