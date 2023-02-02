Ahead of the March 11 governorship election in Lagos State, Mr Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday declared that there is no opposition in the state.

Akosile made this declaration while speaking during TVC News Breakfast live programme on “2023 General Election, Focus on Lagos State Politics,” describing those contesting against Governor Sanwo-Olu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in next month’s gubernatorial poll, as “comedians, jesters, and boys who just want people to notice them.”

According to him, Governor Sanwo-Olu’s image has gotten to a stage where international bodies are struggling to have him for talks, and therefore the Governor cannot “debate on the same podium with people who don’t care about the lives of Lagosians.”

Akosile, a guest on the TVC News Breakfast programme anchored by Mike Okwoche and Veronica Dan-Ikpoyi also took a swipe at a governorship candidate for allegedly unleashing terror on the citizens of Lagos State.

“I don’t see opposition in Lagos. Unfortunately, I just see some jesters. I see some comedians. I see some boys who just want people to notice them.

“Somebody asked me in a WhatsApp group why the governor didn’t go for a debate. I said ‘which debate? To debate with who?’

“Apart from the fact that the state government decided against that (the debate) because some guys who jumped from APC to PDP feel that the best way to get into media reckoning is by unleashing terror on the citizens of Lagos State. That is not the kind of character that we want to sit down with. That is not the kind of person that we want to debate with.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu’s image has gotten to a stage, where international bodies are struggling to have him for talks. So, why will he debate on the same podium with people who don’t care about the lives of Lagosians?

“I saw a video where people carry guns in broad daylight. We say no. This is not the kind of politics that we want to play. So, there is no opposition,” he said.

“I know there is another young man, who speaks very good English. He has a gift of oratory, but maybe that one can start from a local government. Give him a supervisor,” he added.

Akosile, who rolled out some of the landmark achievements and iconic projects delivered by the Sanwo-Olu-led administration based on the six pillars’ THEMES development agenda for Greater Lagos, said the governor deserved a second term having delivered his campaign promises to Lagos residents and with further assurance to do more if re-elected.

He said one of the rare qualities possessed by Sanwo-Olu is his penchant for keeping promises, recalling that the governor had before coming to office promised to continue with projects he met on the ground “and that’s exactly what he has done.”

“He told us that his government would continue with projects he met on the ground and that’s exactly what he has done,” Akosile said.