With less than three weeks to the presidential polls, Nigerians have been urged to re-evaluate the All Progressive Congress (APC) and give them a chance at polls.

Ex-army chief, Tukur Buratai many this submission in a recent interview whose excerpt were made available to newsmen.

According to Buratai, the APC means well for Nigerians and remains the only party that can salvage Nigerians from its long-aged predicaments.

Buratai who now a chieftain of the APC said he has the ideals that the APC can safeguard.

He said: “I am now a democrat and an APC member. I have ideas and ideals that the APC can safeguard. I also believe that the party means well for Nigeria, and also stands a better chance of winning the presidential elections. ”

When asked about the candidacy of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the APC, he revealed that works are already underway to secure the victory of the former Lagos state governor at polls come Saturday, February 25.

He appealed to Nigerians to rally round the APC stalwart as he remains the best and most experienced candidate for Nigeria’s number one administrative seat.

Buratai said: “We are working round the clock to ensure that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu wins the election. I encourage you to vote for your choice, but if you want to hear my opinion, I would say vote for the APC.”

Furthermore, the ex-diplomat urged electorates and well meaning Nigerians to shun violence during the general elections.

He also urged that people should not be allowed to be used as a tool of violence rather they should stand their ground and protect their votes while exercising their civic responsibility on the election day.

Buratai said: “My advice to Nigerians is to shun violence and disassociate themselves from any politician who wants to use violence to disrupt the system. Let’s allow the process to work as it should. The foundation laid since 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari must be carried on.”