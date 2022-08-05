2023 poll: INEC projects 95 million voter population

Latest NewsTop News
By
INEC investment in technology has paid off, INEC publishes authentic list , INEC Chairman swears in new REC, We wont interfere in Nigerians' democratic choice, Why we withdrew sensitive materials from CBN custody, 2023: Confusion, as INEC Chairman disagrees with political parties seeking extension of deadline for primaries, We are committed to timelines, INEC estimates 90 million voters for 2023, 2023: Niger IDPs to vote in camps ― REC, INEC releases list of new voters, INEC chairman commends judiciary, 2023 election: We can't release timetable until Electoral Act is passed, June 18 date stands for Ekiti governorship election,I can't divulge my discussion on Electoral Bill with President Buhari, INEC Chairman tells Reps, We need assistance to fight fake news, says INEC boss, Let every vote count, Electronic transmission: INEC commends National Assembly, INEC to adopt electronic transmission of results in Anambra, INEC Chairman announces new REC, INEC restates rights, INEC targets fresh 20m voters, awareness on voter's registration, Nigeria now has polling units, 2023 elections under threat, continuous voters registration, creation of polling units, additional polling units, Bayelsa West By-election, redeem your image, governorship election, INEC, Ondo, Ondo election, INEC Ondo card readers, Edo 2020, Deregistration of political parties, Edo, Ondo, elections, INEC, electoral process, court orders, 2023 presidential election, inec chairman, yakubu, obaseki certificate, Postponement of 2019 elections, Senate confirms Mahmood Yakubu as INEC chairman, yakubu resumes at INEC, INEC strategic planning committee
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday projected a voter population of about 95 million for the 2023 general election in the country. 

INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said this at an election security management training in Abuja, organized by the Nigeria Police Force for its agents and other security personnel ahead of the 2023 general election. 

The figure, Yakubu said, was 20 million higher than the combined voter population of the 14 other West African countries in the sub region. 

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Yakubu indicated that the election preparations, deployment and implementation constituted the most extensive mobilisation that could happen in a country, whether in peace time or wartime.

He said, “In Nigeria, it involves the recruitment and training of staff and managing the logistics for their deployment to 176,846 polling units spread across 8,809 electoral wards, 774 local areas and 37 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“It also involves a projected voter population of about 95 million for the 2023 general election, which is over 20 million more than the combined voter population of the other 14 countries in West Africa.

“Voters will also elect candidates for 1,491 constituencies (one presidential constituency, 28 governorship elections, 109 senatorial districts, 360 federal Constituencies and 993 state assembly seats).”

The INEC chairman said that ensuring the safety and security of voters, election personnel and materials, candidates, party agents, observers, the media and transporters was paramount.

He said that the responsibility had become more challenging in the context of the current security situation in the country.

He expressed gladness that the police as the lead agency in election security had once again demonstrated its leadership role by convening the workshop.

Yakubu added that with about seven months to the general election, there was time for proactive measures to ensure that the entire country was secured for election to hold nationwide.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE


He expressed confidence that the workshop would also focus on deepening the capacity of the security personnel to imbibe the global standard of election security management.

He said, “Already, the commission, under the auspices of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), has produced and periodically revised the code of conduct and rules of engagement for security personnel on electoral duty.

“In the next few weeks, the code of conduct as well as our training manuals will be revised to align them with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

“And to consolidate on the professionalism displayed by the security agencies in the recent off-cycle election.

“We will also intensify our cascade training for security personnel ahead of the 2023 General Election,” he said.

Yakubu assured the inspector-general of police, heads of other security agencies and all members of ICCES that INEC would continue to work in synergy with them to ensure a safe and secured environment for the 2023 general election. “It is a critical election and we must all continue to work together to protect the will of the Nigerian people.

100% Natural Solution To Finally End Premature Ejaculation, IncreasesSmall Cucumber and Bedtime Lasting Power in 7days... CLICK HERE TO GET IT (Before It Disappears!!!)

You might also like
Latest News

Atiku, Wike meet, reconciliation talks begin

Latest News

Erudite Professor of Geography, Akin Mabogunje, dies at 90

Latest News

We never had it this bad in Nigeria, says Sanusi

Latest News

Ex-IGP, Tafa Balogun, dies at 75

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More