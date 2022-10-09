2023: Politicians, parties advised to take deliberate, decisive steps to curb electoral violence, insecurity

A former Director of the Department of Security Service (DSS), Mike Ejiofor, has charged politicians and political parties in the country to take deliberate and decisive steps toward curbing electoral violence in the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

Ejiofor stated this in Akure, the Ondo State Capital during the 2022 annual public lecture of the Ulefunta festival with the title “Curbing Electoral Violence and Associated Crimes in Contemporary Nigeria: Roles of Traditional Institutions in Perspective,”

He noted that traditional rulers across the country have crucial roles to play ahead of the 2023 elections towards building citizens confidence and ensuring their participation in the electoral process and peaceful conduct of the election.

He specifically said there was need to improve the security of the country to boost the confidence of voters ahead of the 2023 elections, saying the security situation in the country is a cause of concern, considering how it could impact voter turnout during the general election.

Ejiofor called on politicians to concentrate on discussing issues rather than heating up the polity, urging them to restrain from hate speech and violence which are major threats to the country in the build-up to the 2023 general elections.

According to him, “There are security threat towards the 2023 general elections. There would be threat of fake news, violence, personalities, health issues of one among others, instead of what the person wants to offer. So, we must concentrate on discussing issues rather than heating up the polity.”

“What we should do as electorates is to vote by our conscience. If the people are doing well, you can vote for them and if they didn’t do well you can vote them out of power. So, when they bring money to you, collect it and vote your conscience.

Ejiofor, who also called on the government at all levels towards enhancing the relevance of traditional institutions for optimum performance in the society, advised political leaders to desist from interferences and or dethronement of traditional rulers over personal differences or unsubstantiated allegations.

He however, warned traditional rulers against an open endorsement of any political office seeker, saying their role should end in offering prayers for whoever visit them to discuss politics.

“Traditional rulers are therefore expected to advise political leaders on issues that can enhance good governance and the delivery of dividends of democracy; Influence their subjects, using every possible means to embrace peace at all times.

“They are to help to preserve the culture, tradition and history of the society which includes eschewing violent behaviors; liaising with security and other government agencies to ensure stability in the polity and ensure peaceful co-existence of the populace in their various domains while they remain neutral on political issues”

He noted that, “Despite the various subtle and brazen interferences in the affairs of the traditional institutions by politicians, yet they still wield enormous powers and fellowship amongst the populace.

“No wonder politicians patronise them especially during electioneering periods. This patronage is currently visible and will increase as the 2023 general elections approach.

“Nation building is a serious, intentional and planned endeavour. We all have a duty not to remain indifferent but to contribute our quota for the development of this country, since we have no other country.





“As we approach the 2023 general elections, we should take cognizance of some underlying causes of electoral violence if we must defeat the menace.”

The Deji of Akure, Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, asked President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to allow the state security outfits across the country to bear arms to protect the lives and properties of the people.

According to the monarch, the issue of security has become worrisome even in the face of uncertainty and worsening security situation ranging from banditry, kidnapping, and oil theft, killings, and terrorism, ethnic and religious bigotry, among others.

Aladelusi said, “It is crystal clear that the reality has now dawned on us on the need for the involvement of our traditional institutions as a means of providing homegrown approach to curbing insecurity.

“Let me inform you that through our home grown approach, our efforts yielded many results such that about 850 youths renounced cultism in Akure kingdom.

“The State Government appreciated this effort and many kingdoms took similar initiatives in their respective domains to rid their areas of criminals and rascals.

“The Amotekun Corps is one of the homegrown approach that is yielding the desired result and I strongly believe that the huge success recorded is due to the fact that the traditional rulers were adequately involved and carried along in the scheme of things.”

Aladelusi, who also spoke on behalf of other traditional rulers in the state said there is need for the government to include traditional rulers in the scheme of things by giving them a constitutional role.

The Monarch said, “The traditional institutions can no longer continue to play a mere advisory role with no defined and specific role that can make them contribute meaningfully to the protection of lives and properties.”