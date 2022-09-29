2023: Police parley vigilantes group, others to strengthen security in Oyo

By Soji Ajibola
Oyo Police Command have met with the relevant security stakeholders including the vigilantes’ group, local hunters and other critical stakeholders to strengthen the security network in the State ahead of the conduct of the 2023 general elections

The meeting which was presided over by the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams was held at the State Command”s headquarters in Eleyele Ibadan on Thursday.

CP Williams said the meeting was premised on the necessity to define the purpose and navigate towards a common direction of interest as we approach the electioneering campaigns and beyond.

He commended the non-state actors citing instances where purposeful collaborations have brought about veritable achievements.

The Commissioner of Police however enjoined the leadership to constantly review their recruitment process with adequate background checks on intending and existing prospects.

Responding on behalf of the state non actors, Aare Mogaji Ariori extolled the leadership style of the CP and commended the Command on its various achievements since his assumption of Office.

He also anchored on the observations made by the CP and promised to improve the existing relationship between both organisations.

In attendance at the meeting were: Aare Mogaji Ariori (President Ibadan Mojgajis), Heads of County Hunters, Vigillante groups and other stakeholders.

