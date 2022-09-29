2023: Police parley vigilantes group, others to strengthen security in Oyo

Oyo Police Command have met with the relevant security stakeholders including the vigilantes’ group, local hunters and other critical stakeholders to strengthen the security network in the State ahead of the conduct of the 2023 general elections

The meeting which was presided over by the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams was held at the State Command”s headquarters in Eleyele Ibadan on Thursday.

CP Williams said the meeting was premised on the necessity to define the purpose and navigate towards a common direction of interest as we approach the electioneering campaigns and beyond.

He commended the non-state actors citing instances where purposeful collaborations have brought about veritable achievements.

The Commissioner of Police however enjoined the leadership to constantly review their recruitment process with adequate background checks on intending and existing prospects.

Responding on behalf of the state non actors, Aare Mogaji Ariori extolled the leadership style of the CP and commended the Command on its various achievements since his assumption of Office.

He also anchored on the observations made by the CP and promised to improve the existing relationship between both organisations.

In attendance at the meeting were: Aare Mogaji Ariori (President Ibadan Mojgajis), Heads of County Hunters, Vigillante groups and other stakeholders.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Independence: FG Declares Oct. 3 Public Holiday

The Federal Government has declared Monday, October 3, as a public holiday to mark the nation’s 62nd Independence anniversary.….

Police Confirm Death Of Bukka Hut Co-Founder, Laolu Martin

Investment and banking expert and the Co-founder of Bukka Hut, Laolu Martins has died in his Lekki home in Lagos. There have been controversies surrounding the death of the former Stanbic IIBTC Pension Fund worker, who died on Tuesday night….…

Committee Of VCs Misinformed FG About Our Salaries —Polytechnic Lecturers





Polytechnic lecturers in the country have taken a swipe at the committee of vice-chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNU) over a report credited to it that chief lecturers in Nigeria polytechnics’..…

Musa reveals successful surgery

Super Eagles of Nigeria captain, Ahmed Musa has confirmed he has undergone successful surgery to repair his left arm and will return to action with Sivasspor soon.….

I will fight Joshua, says Whyte

Dillian Whyte has called out Anthony Joshua, offering to step in to fight the former heavyweight champion in December in place of Tyson Fury..…

EDITORIAL: ICPC’s Budget Padding Allegation

2023: Police parley vigilantes group, others to strengthen security in Oyo