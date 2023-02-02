The All Progressive Congress (APC) youths in Plateau State have tasked their counterparts in Nigeria to discard religious and other sentiments and vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying the APC presidential candidate is the only candidate that has solutions to the country’s problems.

The APC youth leader in Plateau state, Hon Nanloh Joseph Dashe, who stated this during the sensitization and engagement with the youths over the coming elections described the presidential candidate of the party as a detribalized Nigerian, adding that he has mentored quite a lot of youths across tribal and religious lines who are presently contributing their quotas to the development of Nigeria.

According to him, the youths at the moment cannot afford to sit on the fence, charging them to seize the opportunity of the February 25th presidential election to vote for Asiwaju Tinubu who, according to him, has the passion and drive to meet the needs of the youths and create employment for them.

“Asiwaju has done it before as a governor of Lagos State, where several youths were mentored. Most of those he mentored can be found in various fields of human endeavor, contributing their quotas to the development of Nigeria. “The presidential candidate is familiar with the terrain and will not abandon the youth if voted into power.”

The Plateau Youth Leader enjoined youths in the party not to relent in their campaign for the presidential candidate and others on the platform of the party and assured them that their labor would not be in vain as they would be adequately compensated.

He further narrated that the essence of the sensitization was to mobilize the youths to take the campaign to the polling units and to ensure that the message of the candidate got to the grassroots.

Related News No Content Available

“We have done it in the past; everyone knows that Plateau is for APC.” The same sensitization we carried out today will be replicated in other senatorial districts to ensure that those at the grassroots vote for Tinubu and Shettima. APC is not new to Plateau State; Governor Lalong has transformed the state, so winning the election will not be a difficult task.

“After this exercise, 30 vote canvassers will be sent to all the polling units on the plateau to take the mandate as youths to the electorate to further drum up support for the APC,” he said.

Also speaking, the executive chairman of Langtang North local government area, Hon. Bitrus Zumfal, said the APC-led administration at the center has done well in the past seven years and advised other political parties to take a back seat to allow APC to continue on May 29, 2023.

He said no Nigerian has impacted positively on fellow Nigerians like Tinubu, adding that his government was a miniature Nigeria where every section of the country was represented and that his political mentorship is worthy of emulation.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE