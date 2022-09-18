2023: Peter Obi lacks capacity to solve security challenges  ― Oshiomhole

Two-term Edo State governor and former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has claimed that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, lacks the capacity to address the security challenges facing the country.

Oshiomhole made the declaration on Sunday while speaking at the Youth Conference of the party held at the weekend in Abuja.

He noted that as serving governor in Anambra, the LP candidate was overwhelmed by the nefarious activities of a dreaded gang, known as the Bakassi Boys.

He said: “For those of you who are social media warriors, there are issues here that you need to speak to. Go to google and look at the first six months of Governor Obiano administration in Anambra State. What you will find on youtube, is Governor Obiano demolishing houses of kidnappers and those who were then referred to as Bakassi boys and Bakassi girls.

“Who was the governor when Bakassi developed and who solved the problem? So, if a man could not solve a security challenge in his own state, which requires courage. How can he convince you that he will solve security challenges all over Nigeria? “Don’t take it from me, go to Youtube and find out the first six, nine months of Governor Obiano and ask yourself, who was his predecessor, it will tell you it’s, Peter.

“If he has solved the security problem, will Obiano be using bulldozers to demolish houses of kidnappers, Bakassi boys, Bakassi girls, bandits?”

Earlier in her own presentation, the wife of the All Progressives Congress Presidential candidate and Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, Oluremi Tinubu, called for the integration of women and youths in the ruling party.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, ( INEC) is expected to make an official declaration on party campaigns for elective offices on September 18, 2022.

