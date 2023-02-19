By Yekini Jimoh – Lokoja

A former Governorship aspirant in Kogi State, Bayo Averehi says the ruling All Progressive Congress, (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) have completely destroyed Nigeria.

The activist who is currently rooting for the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, said Peter Obi remains the best option for a new Nigeria.

Addressing a press conference in Lokoja on Sunday, Averehi said it will amount to a monumental and unprecedented disaster for Nigerians to elect the Presidential Candidates of the PDP or APC in the February 25 Presidential election.

Averehi, who was a Governorship aspirant in Kogi State under the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) in 2019 noted that, the two parties (APC and PDP) have misled the people in the last 24 years.

“Nigerians gave PDP 16 good years to fix things right in this Country, but the problem persisted. The issue of power outage, unemployment, strike, kidnapping, insecurity, persisted. We went ahead to give APC eight years to fix and change things. But unfortunately, the situation escalated.

“You will agree with me that, Nigerians have given PDP opportunity and APC opportunity. Now it is time to give another party opportunity, to fix this Country. It is time to give Labour Party, and Peter Obi to fix things right.

“Peter Obi needs to be given four years to change the narratives of this Country or get fired. Peter Obi will be fired if in four years, he does not change the narrative of this Country. It is not about individual, party or any structure.

“It is about the Nigerian project. With the present situation in the Country, it will be a monumental and unprecedented disaster for APC or PDP to win the Presidential election in 2023.

“Enough is enough. It is time we prove to the two major political parties that we have the power to hire and fire. So that, when next they are voted into power, they will not take us for granted”.

He averred that, the antecedent of the Labour Party Candidate speaks for him, urging Nigerians to come out en-mass and vote for the former Anambra State Governor.





Continuing, Averehi said “Nigerians should come out on election day to vote a competent leader such as Peter Obi and his Vice Datti Baba-Ahmed. We must come out and prove a point to those who think they own Nigeria or that they are infallible.

“Let us prove to them that Nigeria belong to all of us. It is now conspicuous to all Nigerians, especially the Youths that what we need to do now is to vote for competence, capacity, and credibility. Let us sacrifice that day of election. Let us come out, either in sun, rain or any weather and vote for the right person which is Peter Obi and his Vice Datti Baba-Ahmed”.