2023: PDP’s hope of winning in Lagos, a mirage ― APC

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the hope of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of winning the state governorship election in 2023 as a mirage.

According to the party, governance in a state like Lagos is too important to be entrusted to some day-dreamers who have absolutely nothing to offer.

Spokesman of the party, Hon. Seye Oladejo made the statement while reacting to a comment made by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the State, Dr Olajide Adediran on the victory of his party at the Osun governorship election held on Saturday.

While commenting on the victory recorded by the PDP’s candidate in the poll, Adediran said the wind of change in Osun state is a reassurance that the breath of fresh air is imminent in Lagos State.

He stated emphatically that Lagos will be won by his party, the PDP in 2023 as it did in Osun.

PDP’s Senator Ademola Adeleke polled 403,371 to defeat the candidate of the APC and incumbent governor of the state, Governor Gboyega Oyetola, who scored 375,027 votes.

Reacting, Oladejo described the comment as naive, adding that the excitement of the victory at the poll was taken to a ridiculous level.

“Our attention has been drawn to the naive and infantile response of the Lagos state PDP gubernatorial candidate, Dr Olajide Adediran, to the outcome of the recently held Osun state governorship election.

While we acknowledge the right to celebrate an unexpected, opportunistic and unaccustomed euphoria as a result of the election, the excitement was taken to a ridiculous level by day-dreaming of winning the governorship election in Lagos state,” the statement read in part.

“A cursory check on the miserable and abysmal electoral performance of his more accomplished and illustrious predecessors in PDP for the same office should ordinarily have taught you some lessons in humility.

The forthcoming gubernatorial election is not the same as the PDP primaries where you successfully usurped, manipulated and manoeuvred your new landlords to pick a worthless ticket.

As the new leader of PDP in Lagos state, we can understand and pardon your arrogance.

“The disaffection, damage and distrust your emergence has caused in your party are already in the public space.





The governance of a model state like Lagos is too important to be entrusted to some daydreamers who have absolutely nothing to offer.

“While Lagosians continue to celebrate the landmark and award-winning achievements of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu across various sectors with a focus on the THEMES mantra, your hope to win the election can only be a mirage.

It is certainly unnatural for the civilized and cosmopolitan citizens of Lagos to be tired of the various developmental strides and the prospects of doing more in the years ahead.

“While you and your cohorts continue to dance yourself lame, you and your running mate will do well to spare time to obtain accurate and reliable facts, data and figures in order to stop assaulting the sensibilities of the discerning public.

“As we count down to the elections, the governorship/ deputy governorship debates will be an interesting spectacle.

While the incumbents will gleefully reel out monumental achievements in office, the opposition will play to its strength with the characteristic comedy of errors. We urge Mr Governor to remain undaunted as he strives to finish strong in the first term of his tenure of office.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE