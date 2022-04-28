2023: PDP screens Makinde, clears him to contest for second term

Latest News
By Bioluwatife Akinyemi

Oyo State governor, Engr Seyi Makinde was on Thursday screened and cleared to contest for a second term in office by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This clearance exercise was conducted at the Southwest zonal office of the PDP in Ibadan by a screening committee of the party.

The governor was however presented a provisional clearance certificate to contest in the gubernatorial primary election of the party. This was done by Senator Ahmed Makarfi, who heads the screening committee for the South west zone of the party. 

You might also like
Latest News

2023 presidency: I have 11 million ready votes —Atiku

Latest News

FG declares May 2, 3 as public holiday to mark workers’ day, Eid-el-Fitr

Top News

(2023 Presidency) Falana: 1999 Constitution, Supreme Court decisions have…

Latest News

2023: Perish your thoughts to rig elections — Buhari

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More