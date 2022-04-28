2023: PDP screens Makinde, clears him to contest for second term

Oyo State governor, Engr Seyi Makinde was on Thursday screened and cleared to contest for a second term in office by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This clearance exercise was conducted at the Southwest zonal office of the PDP in Ibadan by a screening committee of the party.

The governor was however presented a provisional clearance certificate to contest in the gubernatorial primary election of the party. This was done by Senator Ahmed Makarfi, who heads the screening committee for the South west zone of the party.