2023: PDP poised to usher in economic prosperity ― Kwara PDP governorship candidate

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State for the 2023 election, Alhaji Shuaibu Yaman Abdullahi, has promised that the party will erase the current economic hardship among Nigerians both at the state and the federal levels.

Yaman gave this assurance on Saturday at the party’s secretariat in Ilorin during the presentation of his certificate of return and unveiling of his running mate, Hon. Gbenga Makanjuola, by the state chairman of the party, Hon. Babatunde Mohammed.

The well-attended programme also featured the presentation of certificates of return to all the party’s House of Assembly, House of Representatives and senatorial candidates.

The PDP governorship candidate, who said the function was his first official outing since the primary election, called on members to unite and collectively uproot the APC across the states and at the federal level come 2023.

“The PDP umbrella will cover Kwara and Nigeria as a whole from the ruining brutality and economic woes the APC foisted on Nigerians come 2023.

“I want us to remain united for the task ahead. This is God’s own project and we believe He has done it for us. This party is where God is and that is why you can see the widespread hunger going on across the states and Nigeria since the emergence of the APC. It can’t be worse than this and I can assure you our party offers that hope that Nigerians desperately need.

“We are not unaware of the problem the APC has put on us in Kwara State by the astronomical increase in the debt portfolio with over 300 per cent. Kwara from the least indebted state is now one of the most indebted but I assure you that the government across the states and the centre will be one of the people”, he said.

In his acceptance speech, the deputy governorship candidate, Hon. Gbenga Makanjuola described his nomination as the act of God.

The two terms House of Representatives member promised to work hand-in-hand with the governorship candidate to address “the issue of poverty, insecurity, political decadence, financial misappropriation, lack of respect for rule of law, transparency and dwindling state of economy bedevilling the state when elected in the 2023 general elections”.





He assured the people of Kwara that Yaman/Makanjuola ticket will usher in the fresh air with a new direction to address the failures of the APC administration.

