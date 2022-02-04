2023: PDP offer of governorship ticket to Sanwo-Olu laughable, says Lagos APC

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has described the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) offer of 2023 governorship ticket to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as a Greek gift, saying it’s laughable.

Spokesman of the party, Hon. Seye Oladejo, while acknowledging the glowing performance of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in all sectors of the State economy declared that the platform that initially elected the governor is available for him to recontest for another in office.

He, therefore, advised the PDP to desist from its perennial tactic which is targeted at promoting falsehood, blackmail and arms-twisting strategies to destabilize the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state for its political gains.

He said, “Our attention has been drawn to the offer of the opposition PDP’s gubernatorial ticket to the governor of Lagos State in the next national elections.

While the thought of desperately offering its worthless electoral tickets to every passerby is laughable, the extent of the level of degradation, degeneration and comatose state of Lagos state PDP shouldn’t be lost on all and sundry.

The platform that initially elected Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwoolu, having acknowledged his glowing performance across various sectors in his first term, is certainly still available to recontest for another term.

His deft handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and the successful execution of the all-encompassing THEMES agenda has endeared him to Lagosians as a compassionate, committed and the right leader for a time like this.

He has, without doubt, redirected our state to the path of progress and restored our pride of place as the leading light in the federation.

As the ruling party, we want to admonish the state governor to remain focused and undistracted from the onerous task of finishing strongly and fulfilling his part of the social contract with the good people of Lagos State.

We wish to warn the opposition PDP to desist from its age-long tactics of perennial attempts to destabilize the ruling party by the deliberate promotion of falsehood, blackmail and arms-twisting strategies for political advantage.

While we sympathize with Lagos State PDP over its several years of political misfortunes and misadventures, good wisdom dictates that it put its house in order to have a semblance of relevance.

It’s pitiable that PDP could only think of fishing in the pool of capable talents in the APC while looking for people to offer its worthless electoral tickets. This underscores the lack of attraction in the PDP and admittance of its usual Waterloo in the forthcoming elections.”

Oladejo declared, “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu hereby unequivocally rejects this Greek gift and hereby states that APC remains his party of choice in making his next political move which will be made known in due course to all and sundry.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…PDP offer of governorship PDP offer of governorship

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…PDP offer of governorship PDP offer of governorship