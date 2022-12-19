2023: PDP lost hundreds at Sule Lamido’s political ward

By Adamu Amadu -Dutse
A total of 200 members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have decamped to ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Dagwaji village of Kiyako ward Birnin Kudu Local government area in JIgawa state.

A report from the state indicated that the decampees were received by the vice chairman of Birninkudu local government council, Alhaji Yusif Isa Wurno at Dagwaji village.

Receiving the new members into the party (APC) the vice chairman has assured them of the party’s all rights and privileges and carried them along.

Alhaji Yusif Isa Wurno congratulated them for joining the party, adding that “you made a very wire and timely decision, congratulations once again”.

He called on them to work hard to ensure the victory of the party in the forthcoming elections.

In his welcome address, the party ward chairman, Mallam Ibrahim Shehu urged other party supporters to come and joined the party for progress.

In his response on behalf of the decampees, Malam Idris Muhammad said they decamped to APC because of the developmental projects executed in the state.

