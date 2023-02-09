Nigeria’s Minister of Work and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola has said the main opposition party, the People Democratic Party (PDP) is too polarised to record any electoral victory either in the state or at the centre.

Fashola, who is the Director, Election Planning and Monitoring of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, held that if PDP failed to beat the APC in the 2019 elections when it was a united party, it would be impossible for the party to beat the ruling APC in forthcoming elections.

The former Lagos State governor who made the remark at the Formal Launch of Eko O Ni Baje 10,000 Foot Soldiers for Tinubu/Shettima and Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat on Thursday in Lagos, declared a bleak outcome for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in both the presidential and governorship elections.

He said, “If the PDP failed to defeat the All Progressives Congress in the 2019 elections when it was united and had the current presidential candidates of NNPP and Labour Party in its folds party, it would be impossible for the party to beat APC in forthcoming elections.

“When they (PDP) were together, they were not enough to challenge us. They are now broken into three, how the sum total of what was not enough then be enough now that they have broken it into three parts.

“Politics is about numbers but it is also about mathematics. It is a game of addition and multiplication. It is not a game of division and subtraction.

“From 2019, this umbrella party that used to be one has now been divided into three. That party has divisions and subtractions; I don’t see a way to victory (for PDP).

“Tell them that the arithmetic does not add up. We must go out and use our strength now. We have the largest number of registered voters, it must count.”

Fashola who was the chief host of the event listed some of the interventions of the APC administrations including Ikorodu-Sagamu, Lagos -Ibadan, Lagos-Badagry, and Lagos-Abeokuta among others. He said the PDP government in their 16 years of reign failed to do these.

He emphasised experience as a prerequisite to leading a state like Lagos, saying some of those contesting the seat were not ready because they lack experience.

“It is not about whether we will beat them (PDP), it is about how convincingly we will beat them. Our tool is our PVCS and our path to victory are our votes,” he said.





In his remarks, Sanwo-Olu, who commended the party leaders for their support, stressed the need for all to work together to deliver the highest number of votes for Tinubu and other candidates in the state.

The governor said that Tinubu remained the best fit and product for the country, having done a lot for the state, the country and democracy.

“When we work together, we can achieve a lot together. The bottom line is that we want to reach every nook and cranny of the state.

“Our target, the five million votes will come out, we will deliver it. It is the number that we want to display.

“Nobody has any credential that is close to Tinubu’s. Given his experience, Nigeria will be better off for it. This is what we deserve and what the county needs at this point in time.

“We are going to deliver the largest number for our presidential candidate. Go all out and do all you need to do to canvass,” the governor said.

On the tough economic situation, Sanwo-Olu said that he had given orders for a 50 per cent reduction in transport fares in government-controlled buses and provided food packages for people as a relief.

Dr Muiz Banire, the Guest Lecturer and former, APC National Legal Adviser, in his lecture noted that elections have become sophisticated hence the need for APC canvassers to be knowledgeable, educated and respectable to convince voters.

Speaking, Mr Kayode Eleshln, the Director General, Eko Oni Baje 10, 000 Foot Soldiers said that Nigerians must exercise their voting right in the forthcoming elections in favour of APC candidates, hence the launching of the foot soldiers.

Several APC leaders at the event took turns to address the crowd including, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Dr Olorunimbe Mamora, the Minister of Science and Technology, Princess Adejoke Oorelope, former Deputy Governor, Sen. Gbenga Ashafa among other party chieftains and executive council members.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE