2023: PDP, APC lose over 20,000 supporters to SDP in Taraba

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Taraba State was said to have received over 20,000 supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and those of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who dumped their respective parties on Monday.

While speaking at the event in Jalingo, Mr Julius Angyu and Ibrahim Hassan explained that the decision to join SDP was to ensure justice in the political power rotation of the state, noting that both the PDP and APC have played selfish politics that are capable of dividing the state by denying the northern part of the state, their turn to produce the governor in the 2023 election.

Mr Angyu said “Our decision to dump the PDP and APC respectively for the SDP is to ensure justice for northern Taraba.”

“Our decision is a protest against selfish politics that has played both in the PDP and APC. It is the turn of the north to produce the next governor but the two political parties have given their tickets to the southern part where governor Darius Ishaku is from.

“We feel it is pure injustice against the northerners and that is why we are here to join forces with the SDP who has given her governorship ticket to the north.

“Our decision is a protest, a protest against Injustice by the PDP and APC for the interest of unity among Tarabans” they disclosed.





Reacting to the development, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the state, Hon. Danladi Baido, appreciated the new members for their spirit of justice to ensure a United Taraba.

Baido said peace and unity for an easy transformation of Taraba was the reason behind his ambition to become governor of the state.

“I gave my mandate to late former governor Danbaba Suntai in 2007 due to the zoning arrangement and I think the north should have been given their fair share since governor Ishaku is finishing his tenure as a Southerner.

“My desire to be governor of Taraba is to ensure peace and unity among Tarabans and achieve my desire for total transportation of the state.

“I will change Taraba into an economic hub for Nigeria through the untapped mineral resources and lift the youths out of the street with quality jobs opportunity and force insecurity to die a natural death” Baido stated.

