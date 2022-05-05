2023: PDP, APC have failed Benue people ― Kiddwaya’s uncle, Joseph Waya

Joseph Waya, the uncle to 2020 Big Brother Naija housemate Kiddwaya, has expressed confidence to win the 2023 governorship election in Benue State.

Addressing newsmen at his residence in Makurdi on Thursday, Waya a renowned journalist declared that he would be contesting the governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Waya said that the people of the state are yearning for a new direction which only APGA can offer, stressing that the two dominant parties have failed the state.

According to him, “Benue people have tested the two dominant parties, PDP and APC and have not experienced the dividend of democracy for the past 22 years.

“Benue with all its potential is one of the most underdeveloped states in Nigeria. The people want a legitimate change. What ranks APGA above other parties is our antecedents. We have the integrity and the capacity to govern the State.

“The cock which is the symbol of the party has spiritual and cultural connotations. It gives us a wake-up call of a new dawn in our political atmosphere.

“We will tackle insecurity by politicising it. We will rather douse the tension and resolve it in a peaceful manner.

“My government will give attention to the educational sector by encouraging technical and vocational education. Attention will be given to infrastructural development as well as industrialisation by establishing another cement company in the state. We set up cottage industries and resuscitate Lobi bank to give loans to small scale entrepreneurs in the state.”