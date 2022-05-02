2023: Oyo APC committee holds marathon meetings to determine candidates

By Wale Akinselure
Racing against Friday’s deadline for the sale of forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the various public offices, the committee set up by the Oyo State chapter of the APC held marathon meetings over the weekend.

The Chief Wale Ohu led committee which held its inaugural meeting last Friday, also held meetings on Saturday and Sunday, and is expected to come up with a policy position on or before Tuesday.

Last Thursday, party stakeholders had at a meeting held at the residence of late former leader of the party, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, resolved to set up an all-encompassing committee that will take care of all interests ahead of the primaries of the party.

Since last Friday, members of the committee have been trying to reach consensus on aspirants for the various elective positions such that all the tendencies, camps in the party have a fair share of the positions.

Aside from attaining balance among contending forces, the committee is also aiming to be fair to the geopolitical zones of the state.

The committee is said to be keen on having only the choice aspirants for governorship, senatorial, house of representatives and house of assembly purchase forms.


While keen on achieving a consensus across board, the committee, it was gathered, will not rule out the conduct of primaries for contentious areas.

“The committee is charged with the responsibility of bringing the party together in Oyo State vis-à-vis raising candidates for all offices in Oyo State in such a manner that there will be a balanced choice among all contending forces.

Also, the task is to look at amenable areas as against the fallout of the congress that was done.

“But, the most important thing is to come together so that we can just be able to zone and agree on aspirants for elective positions in such a manner that we will not allow just aspirants to pick forms here and there, where they will contribute money into the purse of the party, and just one of them will be the choice candidate.

“So, we want to reduce those tendencies and we want to do it in a fair manner, that it will be all-encompassing, that will take care of all tendencies and shades of opinion in the party, and will be fair to the geopolitical zoning of the state.

“In the next days, the committee will come up with their communiqué and policy position,” a source told Nigerian Tribune.

Other party stalwarts that attended the inaugural meeting of the committee included Dayo Iyaniwura who was appointed as secretary, Chief Akinade Fijabi, Mrs Hannah Ogunesan, Honourable Gbenga Olayemi, Honourable Shina Alabi, Honourable Isiaka Kazeem, Honourable Murphy Adigun, Honourable Akeem Olatunji Akogun, Mr Samuel Egunjobi, Honourable Afeez Repete and Sunday Babalola, Alhaji Bashiru Akanbi, representatives from the geopolitical zones of the state and a representative of Professor Adeolu Akande.

