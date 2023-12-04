The Oxford University Press has declared “Rizz” as the Word of the Year for 2023, describing it as an internet slang term denoting romantic appeal or charm.

This term, primarily used by young people, was chosen among a list of eight contenders that aimed to capture the prevailing ethos, mood, or preoccupations of the year.

The shortlisted words included “Swiftie,” “beige flag,” “situationship,” “parasocial,” “heat dome,” “prompt,” and “de-influencing.” However, “Rizz” emerged victorious in the public vote conducted by Oxford lexicographers.

Defined by Oxford University Press as a term representing style, charm, or attractiveness and the ability to allure a romantic or sexual partner, “Rizz” is believed to be a shortened form of “charisma.”

It’s versatile enough to be used as a verb, such as “to rizz up,” signifying the act of attracting or charming someone.

Oxford noted that the term is most popular among Generation Z, with billions of views of the hashtag “Rizz” on platforms like TikTok.

The word’s widespread usage surged after YouTuber and Twitch streamer Kai Cenat popularised it among his friends.

The term gained further traction when actor Tom Holland mentioned having “no rizz whatsoever” in a Buzzfeed interview, elaborating on his romantic approach to winning over his girlfriend, Zendaya.

Last year, “goblin mode” claimed the Oxford Word of the Year title, describing unapologetically self-indulgent behaviour during the pandemic.

Casper Grathwohl, President at Oxford Languages, noted the contrast between “goblin mode” and “Rizz,” suggesting a shift towards more openness and confidence after challenging times.

In his words, “a prevailing mood of 2023, where more of us are opening ourselves up after a challenging few years and finding confidence in who we are”.

While “goblin mode” had resonated with many people after the pandemic, “it’s interesting to see a contrasting word like Rizz come to the forefront.”

Grathwohl emphasised that the rising influence of internet culture on everyday language is evident, with words like “Rizz” increasingly becoming part of the daily vernacular.

The selection process involved language experts shortlisting words, followed by a public vote that narrowed down the finalists before the final decision by the experts.

In a similar vein, Collins Dictionary named “artificial intelligence” as its word of the year for 2023, echoing the growing significance of technological advancements in contemporary discourse.

