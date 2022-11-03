2023: Our loyalty is to Nigerians, INEC chairman tells new RECs

• As Adeniran, Salami take charge in Oyo, Ekiti

Latest News
By Taiwo Amodu, Abuja
2023: Our loyalty is to Nigerians, INEC chairman tells new RECs, INEC announces November 2023 for Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa governorship elections, INEC attacks political parties,INEC, My Commission will display voters' register , INEC Chairman insists, issued based campaigns, Traditional rulers vital to credible election ― INEC REC, INEC investment in technology has paid off, INEC publishes authentic list , INEC Chairman swears in new REC, We wont interfere in Nigerians' democratic choice, Why we withdrew sensitive materials from CBN custody, 2023: Confusion, as INEC Chairman disagrees with political parties seeking extension of deadline for primaries, We are committed to timelines, INEC estimates 90 million voters for 2023, 2023: Niger IDPs to vote in camps ― REC, INEC releases list of new voters, INEC chairman commends judiciary, 2023 election: We can't release timetable until Electoral Act is passed, June 18 date stands for Ekiti governorship election,I can't divulge my discussion on Electoral Bill with President Buhari, INEC Chairman tells Reps, We need assistance to fight fake news, says INEC boss, Let every vote count, Electronic transmission: INEC commends National Assembly, INEC to adopt electronic transmission of results in Anambra, INEC Chairman announces new REC, INEC restates rights, INEC targets fresh 20m voters, awareness on voter's registration, Nigeria now has polling units, 2023 elections under threat, continuous voters registration, creation of polling units, additional polling units, Bayelsa West By-election, redeem your image, governorship election, INEC, Ondo, Ondo election, INEC Ondo card readers, Edo 2020, Deregistration of political parties, Edo, Ondo, elections, INEC, electoral process, court orders, 2023 presidential election, inec chairman, yakubu, obaseki certificate, Postponement of 2019 elections, Senate confirms Mahmood Yakubu as INEC chairman, yakubu resumes at INEC, INEC strategic planning committee
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

Ahead next general elections, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu has advised Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to insulate themselves from temptations and pressures of inducement from politicians.

Yakubu offered the words of caution on Thursday while speaking at the swearing-in of 19 new Resident Electoral Commissioners whose names were submitted to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari and subsequently cleared by the lawmakers.

Yakubu urged them to adhere strictly to the Commission Code of Conduct and avoid undue fraternity with politicians.

He said: “As I welcome you to the Commission, I urge you settle down quickly and familiarise yourselves with the demands of your new responsibilities, always bearing in mind our commitment to free, fair, credible, transparent and verifiable elections.

“With exactly 113 days to the 2023 General Election, we are aware that the task ahead of us is not easy but we must never disappoint Nigerians. Our loyalty is to Nigeria and our allegiance is to Nigerians. Only their votes should determine winners in the 2023 General Election. Nothing more, nothing less. There should be no deviation from this path of honour and integrity.

“Over the years, the Commission has worked tirelessly to reform the electoral process and introduce many innovations that are generally acknowledged to have improved the electoral process. In doing so, we will continue to acknowledge the sacrifice and dedication of our hardworking staff.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

“As you are deployed to the States of the Federation, you will be responsible for human and material resources. Work with the staff and be guided by the provisions of the law and our various Regulations and Guidelines.


“Furthermore, you will also interact with various stakeholders. You should maintain the established practice of consultation with them. However, in dealing with the general public, you should be guided by the provisions of the Commission’s Code of Conduct. You should not be visitors to Government Houses and must never hold unofficial meetings with politicians, even after official working hours.

“All matters pertaining to official responsibilities should be conducted in the office attended by the relevant staff and properly documented. This is your best protection against mischief. Do not compromise the neutrality of the Commission or create the perception of partisanship.”

The INEC chairman restated his stance that while RECs could serve in their immediate geo-political zone, none would be deployed to his state of origin.

“In line with the Commission’s current practice, Resident Electoral Commissioners are deployed to States within their geo-political zones. However, no one will serve in his/her State of origin throughout your tenure,” he said.

Checks revealed that Dr Adediran Rahmon Tella, Dr Agboke Mutiu Olaleke and Professor Ayobami Salami, will serve as RECs in Oyo, Osun and Ekiti states, respectively.

 

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO MINE BITCOINS AND EARN FROM IT DAILY. YOU CAN WITHDRAW TO YOU BANK ACCOUNT DAILY AS WELL. REGISTRATION IS FREE OF CHARGE.

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
Latest News

FG orders NERDC to remove sex education from basic education curriculum

Latest News

Infrastructure, education, health prioritised in N310bn Oyo 2023 budget proposal

Latest News

Nnamdi Kanu wants Supreme Court to void Appeal Court decision staying execution of…

Latest News

NEMA receives over N500m medical donation from US-based charity organization

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More