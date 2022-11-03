2023: Our loyalty is to Nigerians, INEC chairman tells new RECs

Ahead next general elections, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu has advised Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to insulate themselves from temptations and pressures of inducement from politicians.

Yakubu offered the words of caution on Thursday while speaking at the swearing-in of 19 new Resident Electoral Commissioners whose names were submitted to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari and subsequently cleared by the lawmakers.

Yakubu urged them to adhere strictly to the Commission Code of Conduct and avoid undue fraternity with politicians.

He said: “As I welcome you to the Commission, I urge you settle down quickly and familiarise yourselves with the demands of your new responsibilities, always bearing in mind our commitment to free, fair, credible, transparent and verifiable elections.

“With exactly 113 days to the 2023 General Election, we are aware that the task ahead of us is not easy but we must never disappoint Nigerians. Our loyalty is to Nigeria and our allegiance is to Nigerians. Only their votes should determine winners in the 2023 General Election. Nothing more, nothing less. There should be no deviation from this path of honour and integrity.

“Over the years, the Commission has worked tirelessly to reform the electoral process and introduce many innovations that are generally acknowledged to have improved the electoral process. In doing so, we will continue to acknowledge the sacrifice and dedication of our hardworking staff.

“As you are deployed to the States of the Federation, you will be responsible for human and material resources. Work with the staff and be guided by the provisions of the law and our various Regulations and Guidelines.





“Furthermore, you will also interact with various stakeholders. You should maintain the established practice of consultation with them. However, in dealing with the general public, you should be guided by the provisions of the Commission’s Code of Conduct. You should not be visitors to Government Houses and must never hold unofficial meetings with politicians, even after official working hours.

“All matters pertaining to official responsibilities should be conducted in the office attended by the relevant staff and properly documented. This is your best protection against mischief. Do not compromise the neutrality of the Commission or create the perception of partisanship.”

The INEC chairman restated his stance that while RECs could serve in their immediate geo-political zone, none would be deployed to his state of origin.

“In line with the Commission’s current practice, Resident Electoral Commissioners are deployed to States within their geo-political zones. However, no one will serve in his/her State of origin throughout your tenure,” he said.

Checks revealed that Dr Adediran Rahmon Tella, Dr Agboke Mutiu Olaleke and Professor Ayobami Salami, will serve as RECs in Oyo, Osun and Ekiti states, respectively.