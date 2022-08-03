2023: Our investment in technology has paid off ― INEC

• As legal practitioner tells Commission to remain faithful to Electoral Act

By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

Ahead next general elections, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has said the electoral umpire investment in technology would guarantee seamless conduct of elections in 2023.

Yakubu expressed their confidence on Wednesday in his keynote address at the 4th Professor Abubakar Momoh Memorial lecture held at the Electoral Institute, Abuja.

The INEC Chairman listed the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS), INEC Voter Enrolment Device (IVED), INEC Results Viewing Portal (IRev), amongst innovations aimed at promoting transparency in the electoral process.

He assured the gathering of chairmen of political parties that the Commission would remain committed to free, fair electoral process as an unbiased umpire.

He said:” Let me draw your attention to the fact that the use of electronic devices such as the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS), INEC Voter Enrolment Device (IVED), INEC Results Viewing Portal (IRev) and other technological devices, are now legally allowed in the accreditation process for voters, collation of results and in the general conduct of elections, Please be assured that these innovations are intended to deepen the Electoral Process in our Country and their optimal performance in the just concluded gubernatorial election in Ekiti and Osun States is an eloquent testimony to their electoral value. We shall only do more to consolidate their deployment in our election.

“Once again, I wish to assure you that INEC has no preferred party or candidate. We shall only ensure that all valid votes count and the winners are decided solely by the voters.”

Speaking on the 2022 Electoral Act passed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, the INEC Chairman appealed to the leadership of political parties and their candidates to take more than passing interest in the new processes and procedures for the conduct of Elections by virtue of the new Act.

“As the 2023 general elections draw near, it is imperative for all stakeholders especially the political parties note the major features introduced by the new Electoral Act 2022 and the possible implications of these changes on the upcoming elections: the happenings that accompanied the recent party primaries attest to this. These changes include amongst others, the conduct of Early Party Primaries by Political parties, technological changes in the electoral process, the Commission’s power to review the decision of the Returning Officer and Over voting based on the number of accredited Voters. These new initiatives as contained in the Law served as the bedrock for the reviewed Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections 2022 released by the Commission on 24th May 2022. This, in turn, dictated the review of the Manual for Election Officials, 2022.”

In his paper, “Electoral Act 2022: Imperatives for Political Parties and the 2023 General Election”, Guest Speaker,
Professor Yemi Akinseye-George, (SAN) who commended INEC for “successful conduct of the Primaries Elections towards the 2023 General Elections despite all the challenges facing the country,” however advised the Commission not to surrender its powers enshrined in the Electoral Act on eligibility of candidates for elections to any political party.
Professor Akinseye-George cited provisions of Section 29 and section 84 of the Electoral Act, which he noted gave the Commission the power to publish the names and other personal particulars of candidates who emerged from valid party primaries.

The guest speaker expressed specifically expressed strong reservations about the development in the Yobe North senatorial district where the ruling All Progressives Congress made desperate efforts to submit the name of one of its top chieftain who did not participate in its primary as the authentic candidate.

