Rukiyat Ogunwade

The Osun state chapter of the Allied Peoples Movement, APM on Friday endorsed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu at an event held with the state executives and candidates of the party at the Tinubu /Shettima campaign office, OgoOluwa Osogbo.

The party vowed its candidates for the general election including, 25 candidates for the Osun state house of assembly, 9 candidates for the House of Representatives and the 3 senatorial candidates in the state will work to mobilize voters for Tinubu in the coming presidential election.

The state chairman of the party, Wale Adebayo while addressing the gathering said “We are here to formally endorse the flag bearer of the All progressives congress in the coming presidential election, senator Bola Tinubu because we sincerely believe in his rich manifestos, he is an astute political strategist whose contributions to democracy resonates across the country and beyond.

“We the candidates of the APM for the state house of Assembly, Federal House of Representative and the senate made it a mandated to work assiduously to ensure the emergence of Bola Tinubu in the coming presidential election.

“Asiwaju had performed well in his 8 years reign as the executive governor of Lagos and it is morally right for Yorubas to support him to re-enact the same feat in Nigeria.

“Tinubu is imbued with the ability to aggregate capacity to achieve set goals he has laid out his

manifesto christened Renewed Hope is strategic plans and programmes intended to take Nigeria out of Economy doldrums which align with our belief as a people as the only way out.

“We stretch our arms of collaboration and actualization of Renewed hope 2023 Agenda as candidates of the Allied Peoples Movement, Osun State chapter”, he concluded.

Representing Bola Tinubu, former Governor of Osun state, Gboyega Oyetola, appreciate the party for the endorsement saying that Tinubu’s emergence is an opportunity for the southwest to again produce the president of the country.

He said this is the first time a Yoruba candidate with popular demand from people will be contesting as a presidential candidate adding that Tinubu is the choice of the people.

Oyetola who described Tinubu as a consistent politician added that Tinubu if elected as the president will use his wealth of experience since his reign as Lagos state Governor to bring more development to Nigeria.





