2023: Osinbajo is a bridge-builder, desirous of united Nigeria — Group

A support group, The Osinbajo Think Tank has described the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has a bridge-builder, who is desirous of one Nigeria.

This was made known in a statement signed by the group’s spokesperson, Mr. Olugbenga Olaoye, in Lagos on Friday.

The statement issued at the end of a-day strategic meeting by members of the group, also appealed to other aspirants to consider the strategic role Vice President Osinbajo will play in developing the country after the 2023 elections.

The group also urged other presidential aspirants in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to withdraw from race and throw their weights behind Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, ahead of the 2023 Presidential election.

“No doubt, VP Yemi Osinbajo presents an intimidating credential that can guarantee electoral success for the APC in the presidential elections.

“We therefore appeal to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other stakeholders to rally support for the presidential aspiration of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, in the overall interest of the party and our nation, Nigeria,” the statement stressed.





The group added that it has followed with keen interest, the presidential aspiration of Osinbajo and his efforts at reaching out to stakeholders nationwide on his presidential ambition.

It further pointed out that the Vice President’s commitment to ensuring sustainable growth and development in the Nation can not go unnoticed.

The group, therefore, appeal to the APC leader and other presidential aspirants to throw their weight behind Osinbajo, to emerge as the President in 2023.

The group argued that by so doing, the aspirants would unite the south, ahead of the 2023 elections.

It added that the level of support the vice president has garnered over the past two weeks of consultation across the nation speaks volume of his level of acceptance by Nigerians.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…OAU Muslim graduates. OAU Muslim graduates

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…OAU Muslim graduates OAU Muslim graduates