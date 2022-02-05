2023: Osinbajo campaign group launches in Ondo

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been described as the ‘natural successor’ of President Muhammadu Buhari because he has the wherewithal to fix the nation’s multifaceted challenges.

This was the submission of the Osinbajo Grassroot Organisation, Ondo State chapter, during the unveiling and launching of the campaign group for the emergence of the vice president as the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) and subsequent winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking, the Director-General of Osinbajo Campaign Council, Ondo State, Ifeolu Fasoranti, maintained that the vice president would turn around the socio-economic and political situations of the country if he’s given the opportunity by the electorate.

He said: “We believe that as President, Prof Osinbajo will harness all the resources and rejig the system to work towards the interest of Nigeria rather than the interest of individuals.

“With his vast experiences in the academics, law, governance and administration, Prof Osinbajo has fashioned out many programmes that will effectively address the challenges confronting this nation.

“No doubt, he will be a bridge between the old and the new, between the North and the South, between the East and the west. He will be a connecting valve among all religious beliefs.”

Fasoranti emphasized that the group threw its weight behind Osinbajo based on his past records saying that the vice president would drive the economy of the country right and be totally detribalised, and will do everything in the interest of the nation.