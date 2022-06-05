2023: Only Tinubu can lead APC to victory against PDP, Atiku ― Group

A group under the auspices of the National Progressive Solidarity Movement (NPSM), has said that if the ruling party All Progressive Congress (APC) is keen and interested to retain power in 2023, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu is the only candidate with all it takes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and it presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The Group’s National Coordinator, Abdugafar Ozoya, who made this known while speaking with newsmen in Kano, said if the party does not want its efforts to retain the power beyond 2023 to go in futility hence the need to hand the presidential ticket to the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Tinubu.

”Now that the Kingmaker says he wants to become king, let us all come together to help him in the actualization of his dreams,” he said

According to him, Senator Tinubu has the intimidating credentials, competency and capability for the plum job.

He said, “Asiwaju is a Political colossus and an astute political strategist that has successfully built an enviable foundation for Lagos State and has the acumen to assemble the best hands across the country to actualize the dreams and aspirations of Nigerians.

According to him, “Asiwaju held his last political office in 2007 when he completed his tenure as the second civilian governor of Lagos State. That is 14 years ago. Yet, his name is more recurring in political, social and economic conversations than the politicians in government today.





Buttressing his point on the need to give the APC Presidential ticket to Senator Tinubu, he disclosed that ”Lagos State accounts for over 60 per cent of industrial and commercial activities in Nigeria.

”Lagos is financially viable, generating over 75 per cent of its revenue independent of federal grants derived from oil revenues. Lagos generates the highest internal revenue of all states in Nigeria. Lagos State’s 2020 GDP was projected to be the fifth-largest economy in Africa and this is the same Lagos that the year Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu became Governor he met just about 7 million Naira in the treasury.

”Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has stood true to his progressive credentials and precedence since he helped co-hatched the biggest and most successful political coalition of all time in Africa – the All Progressive Congress. He has worked Tirelessly for the APC and has supported and still supporting both President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to achieve the best for this great Nation and now his time has come we should all support him and his ideas on how Nigeria can take her rightful place in the committee of nations.

”The NPSM has resolved to work for the actualization of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s aspirations for the presidency of Nigeria, come 2023 with the intent to galvanize support across all political parties from the youths, women, men, the aged and physically challenged who are of voting age,” the National Coordinator, Ozoya however stated.

He, therefore, added that “So the main reason we are rallying supporting for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is his ability to identify the best interest of Nigerians and identify competent people irrespective of tribe and religion to deliver a democratic dividend to Nigerians and improve service delivery and system efficiency in the Country.

