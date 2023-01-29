2023: Ondo youth leader mobilises support for Tinubu

The youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state, Ayo Olawande has urged members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state to stay strong and united to deliver the state for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2023.

Olawande stated this in Akure, the state capital, during a house to house mobilisation for APC presidential candidate maintained that the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, remains the best option to move the Nigeria forward

The youth leader, however, said that the party needed to be united to boost the party’s chances in the general election in the state.

Olawande said the mobilisation became necessary to educate and intimate the people of the state on the need to vote for credible leader like Tinubu saying the APC presidential candidate is blessed with the experience to deliver good governance.

Olawande who described youth as critical stakeholders that determine the success and fate of any political party in any election, expressed optimism that the teeming Nigerian youth will advance forward under the administration of Tinubu as president.

According to him, Tinubu enjoyed unique status of being the only politician with avowed followers and disciples in all the states of the country, many of whom, had positive encounters with him by changing their lives positively.

He described Tinubu as “an inclusive leader with visible footprints of development and tangible support across the entire country, saying his achievements in Lagos and the depth of his policy action for Nigerians are what make him the best presidential candidate.

Olawande however, called on the youths in the state to secure at least 90 percent of all votes cast in the state for the APC presidential candidate, “to advance the lofty dreams for our dear country.

“The presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pledged to deploy technology and the digital economy to create jobs.

“He has also promised to work on delivering a student loan that would greatly ease the burden of students and also deliver reforms to guarantee a stable academic calendar in our tertiary institutions.





“The APC candidate has guaranteed to work on reforming our security system in order to make our uniformed men more professional and to operate strictly within the ambit of the law”

The Ondo youth leader said “It is my firm conviction that Asiwaju remains the best option for Nigeria moving forward.

“His achievements in office, including the thriving entertainment and movie industry, enabled by his government which engaged many hitherto idle youths; we can assess his capacity to do a good job as Nigeria’s president.

“Based on his antecedents, competence, and record of service, we can almost be certain that Nigeria will advance forward under Asiwaju.

“The greatness we seek for Nigeria will not just happen because we can dream or debate it on social media or whenever we come together as a group; it will only happen because all of us as a collective choose to take part when it matters the most.

“Certainly, we can attain our collective desire for Nigeria if we all think together and work together with other stakeholders to drive this country toward its desired destination.”