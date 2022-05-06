2023: Ondo APC youths endorse lawmaker for second term

By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure 
Ahead of next year’s National Assembly elections, youth leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and some union leaders from Ondo town have thrown their support behind the re-election bid of the lawmaker representing the Ondo West/East Federal Constituency, Hon. Abiola Makinde. 

The group comprising youth leaders, NURTW, Tricycle union, Student Union, among others hinged their decision to support the lawmaker on his performance, saying lawmaker has performed creditably well, by bringing democracy to the doorsteps of the people of the area. 

Olaoye commended the lawmaker for his sterling performance, urging him to raise the bar if re-elected, noting that the lawmaker has already carved a niche of excellence and brilliance for himself.

According to the leader of the group, Opeyemi Olaoye, who said the achievements recorded in the last three years by Makinde is unprecedented  saying this has helped in no small measure to reposition the area for better growth and development.

He said the group decided to throw its weight behind Makinde because of the landmark achievements recorded under his stewardship at the National Assembly, applauding the lawmaker for initiating life-changing projects such as the construction of bridges, roads, healthcare facilities and solar power in the federal constituency. 

Olaoye said “since assumption of office at the National Assembly, Makinde has introduced empowerment programmes that have a direct bearing on the lives of not only the youths but the elderly in his constituency  


“He has also attracted several projects to the constituency which implementation would soon commence. He has also distributed empowerment items to the vulnerable members of his constituency including grinding machines and power generator sets, among other economic enhancement tools.”

Speaking at the event, Hon. Abiola Makinde while appreciating the Union Leaders and their various representatives, described the endorsement as a call for more action.

According to him, more than ever, he is well motivated and charged to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people of the constituency, especially at the grassroots level.

He said, ” My electoral promises were simple and it’s built on ensuring that the people get the best of democratic processes through qualitative representation which I am most passionate about”

“What we have done so far is little compared to what we have planned for the constituency and I believe that with your support to ensuring the continuity of this representation, we will definitely have more to rejoice about. 

“Our first term campaign mantra was WEALTH meaning Water, Education, Agriculture, Light, Training and Health. For our second term, the ‘E’ would not only mean Education, Empowerment and Entertainment is also added to it.

“Then we would also intensify other aspects of our campaign mantra which has seen Ondo witnessed astronomical developments through our representation”.

