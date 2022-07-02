2023: Ondo APC senatorial aspirant, Tola Awosika, dumps party

Tola Awosika, a senatorial aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just concluded Ondo Central Senatorial primaries election, has announced his decision to withdraw his membership from the party.

Awosika communicated his decision in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure, Ondo state capital, and said he has informed the party through a letter to the party’s chairman in his ward.

Awosika, in a statement by his spokesman, Prince Segun Adesemoye, did not disclose the party he is defecting to, however, said he joined APC not because he was desperate to contest or attain a position.

He, however, said he was in politics because of his passion to see a better society where both young and old are living peacefully with unfettered access to basic necessities needed to live meaningful and productive lives.

In a resignation letter addressed to his ward chairman, Awosika said “After the primary elections, I got calls from my supporters across the country seeking to know our next move as the APC has become a haven of vendetta and injustice.

“It has become impossible for young vibrant people who are passionate about service and ready to give back to the people to achieve their desires in APC.

“I joined the senatorial race with the hope of giving the good people of Ondo Central Senatorial District an unusually responsible, accountable and purposeful representation; my team and I worked very hard and toured the six local Governments of the district”.

He appreciated his family, loyal supporters and friends who stood firmly with him all through his political sojourn in the APC.

Awosika who enjoined his followers to be calm promised to make his next move known soon.





Awosika lost the party’s ticket to Niyi Adegbonmire who pulled 144 votes to defeat his closest rival, the immediate past Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Tayo Alasoadura who got 88 votes, while Awosika pulled 44 votes.

