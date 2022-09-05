2023: Ondo APC, PDP in war of words over alleged plans to rig elections

The Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, has perfected plans to use fake Youth Corps members to rig the 2023 general elections, triggering a war of words between the two parties.

The PDP, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Ikantu Peretei, alleged that the APC had recruited some fake Youths Corps Members to pave way for manipulation of votes during the election.

Peretei disclosed that the plans were hatched during a meeting attended by the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, the state APC Chairman, Ade Adetimehin and other APC leaders, where the arrangement was concluded on how to rig the election across the 18 local government areas in the state.

Peretei however, warned that Ondo State is watching and would not accept any manipulation of the election, calling on the people to be wary of these anti-democratic and unscrupulous elements.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ondo State Chapter has uncovered a grand plan by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig the 2023 general elections.

“Against the background of unfulfilled promises made to Nigerians in 2015 and 2019, the leadership of the APC has perfected a plot to compromise the electoral process by recruiting fake Youth Corps Members to serve as Presiding Officers during the general elections.

“The plot was hatched in a meeting attended by Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, APC State Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin and other leaders in Abuja, where marching order was given to them to quickly identify five leaders in each of the 18 Local Government Areas of the State to coordinate this evil plot.

“If the 2023 elections were to be about dividends of democracy delivered to the people, the APC knows, it does not stand any chance of winning.

“Their recent outing in Osun State Gubernatorial Election has also opened their eyes to the reality that, not even the bullion vans can save them from imminent failure, hence the ploy to resort to any available tricks in the books.

“For example, in Ondo State, where civil servants have become the butt of every joke, especially teachers whose promotion letters were withheld for not presenting Masters in Education degrees or forced to attend Public Service Training Institute, Ilara-Mokin for a whooping N130,000.00 per person must not be allowed to freely exercise their franchise by voting their preferred candidates. In a free and fair election, the civil servants will certainly revenge their humiliation and frustration over the years.

“Our party calls on the Independent National Electoral Commission, not to allow itself to be used in this unpatriotic act.

“If President Muhammad Buhari failed tragically to provide security, and also failed to sustain the prosperous economy he inherited, the least expectation from him is to deliver free, fair and credible elections in 2023.

“He should not allow, desperate politicians in his party destroy whatever is remaining of his battered image.

“Our party urges Nigerians desirous of rescuing and rebuilding our dear country to be vigilant at all times, especially during the elections, as choices open to them is either to allow the incompetent APC government to continue in power or stop the present drift at all costs.”





However, the APC in its swift reaction said the PDP was only crying foul where there is none, describing the allegations as irrational and baseless, noting that the opposition party in the state is feeling jittery and afraid of defeat in the election.

Speaking through its Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye, the APC said the party “wishes to sympathize with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over its impending miserable results during the general elections in 2023.

“The woes of the PDP would be compounded by both its self-inflicted internal wranglings and poor preparations for the national exercise.

“While the APC has since commenced preparations at resolving issues that arose from its primaries, and moving, with all seriousness, to mobilize its members ahead of proper campaigns, the PDP is sulking, and plotting how to blackmail the ruling party for its unavailable poor outing”

Kalejaye said “The APC-led government in Ondo State would remain focused on its responsibilities to the people. Good governance is the crux of our decisions. The State is too enlightened to fall for propaganda.

“It is unbelievable that the PDP would take it upon itself to hold vigil for civil servants that have collected their promotion letters, and praying ceaselessly for Mr Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, for the gesture.

“For the first time in the history of the Sunshine State, primary school teachers are promoted to Grade Level 16. There existed a recent government in the State who never believed in promotion of workers.

“The APC would bank on the support and understanding of the people to secure landslide victory once more, come 2023. We appeal to the opposition party to perish the thoughts of rigging during the elections. There would be no room for election manipulation”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE