2023: Olujimi heads PDP Women Action Committee

Senator Biodun Olujimi, representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, has emerged as the chairperson of the newly inaugurated Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national women’s committee, whose mandate is to mobilize women for the party ahead of the 2023 general election.

PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, inaugurated the committee at the party’s secretariat on Tuesday, saying it is time for women to rise up and demand good governance.

He regretted that the nation under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari has been under siege.

The party boss observed that it is not enough for women to demand 35 per cent affirmative action, saying that they must emulate heroines like Magaret Ekpo, and Funmilayo Ransome Kuti, who were dogged fighters for good governance.

Secondus said: “We are not surprised that the women met and agreed that a committee of this nature be set up to go and interact and interface with leaders of our party and country to give more attention to women. That on its own will deepen the internal democracy that we all are looking for.

“A time like this is when women need to come out. Security has collapsed, the economy has collapsed. In all facets of our lives, we are in trouble. The women are the people to lead. When you come out, by international convention even during the civil war, naturally you don’t touch women and children.

“So, you have a very important role to play in our country today. If this country must remain one, if this country must remain united, if this country must be revived and if we must get it back on track, it means that women must be at the forefront to lead the revival of our country. If you don’t come out to speak out, it will be difficult.

“No one is in control, the government is doing nothing. This is the right time to come out. Also, your assignment is not just to lobby for 35 per cent affirmative action. You have to play major role. I have seen countries in the Eastern block where women are prime Ministers and even Presidents and those countries are doing well. So not only are you going to seek 35 per cent all inclusive, please play a major role.”

The party boss further said that women are a critical force in terms of population and voter registration, even as he asserted that “women and youths will make the difference” at the end.

He assured that by 2023 “if PDP form government, it be 50-50 per cent between men and women because women have what is needed for national development.”

In her acceptance speech, Senator Olujimi said the formation of the group is a challenge to everyone, “including our leaders on the need to always factor women into the development of our party, and the nation at large.”

She added: “Statistics tell us that engaging women in leadership processes increase the Gross Domestic Product, GDP of our nation. Empowering women is a very smart political move that political parties will greatly benefit from. And the process starts from arrangements such as this lobby and action group being inaugurated today.

“The inauguration of this committee will go a long way to give women in our party, a sense of belonging, allow for healthy networking, build confidence in the political process, ensure internal democracy, and strengthen our commitment to the ideals of justice, equity and fairness.”

Also speaking earlier, PDP National Woman Leader, Hajia Mariya Waziri implored the women to see the committee as an opportunity to champion the inclusion of women not only in the running of the affairs of the party but also in ensuring the entrenchment of good governance in the country.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…