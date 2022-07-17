2023: Ohanaeze denies endorsing any presidential candidate

Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide has denied endorsing any presidential candidate contrary to the widespread reports that it has endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for the 2023 presidential election.

The Igbo socio-cultural group said it will soon make its position known on where Igbo votes will go to.

In a statement issued by the Secretary-General Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Sunday in Kaduna, the group said it acknowledged that as a top contender for the 2023 presidential election, Bola Tinubu has some level of admiration which is worthy of emulation but it does not mean that it is an endorsement.

“What was misinterpreted as an endorsement was a clarion call for a change in the altitudes of APC southeast governors and Southeast senators, whose activities de-marketed the southeast in the APC primaries,” the group said.

The statement posited that “Ndigbo was ashamed to admit that an APC southeast governor, who led APC to their defeats in Edo and Anambra governorship elections spearheaded the aspiration of a Northeast aspirant against the southeast aspirants in APC primary.”

Also, the statement chastised a former governor and an APC Senator who is scheming for the position of Senate president against the southeast’s quest for the 2023 presidency.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“Both of the APC southeast leaders should turn a new leaf and emulate the APC presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinibu’s patriotism and commitment which had repositioned southwest from an impoverished political position in 2011 to the lofty height of admiration in 2022.”

It stated that “Ndigbo will officially declare openly the candidate who is entitled to Igbo votes in 2023.

“We affirm that two of our own, one is a Labour Party’s presidential candidate, and the other is PDP Vice presidential candidate. Nobody will throw out the people’s movement for any reason.

“On this note, it’s the Imeobi’s decision of Ohanaeze Ndigbo then ratified by the general assembly of Ohanaeze will stand as the official position of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the 2023 election but for now there is no endorsement of any Presidential candidate for now,” the statement.