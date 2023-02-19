By Johnkennedy Uzoma, Owerri

The Ohaji Political Movement (OPM), an umbrella political organization in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State has denied the adoption of Mr. Eugene Debiagwu of the All Progressive Congress for the Federal House of Representative election for Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta and Oru West federal constituency.

This is coming just 7 days before the general election in the Country.

The President General of OPM, Hon. Carl Nwokoma disclosed this to journalists as part of their resolutions reached during their executive meeting held in Owerri weekend.

The meeting which had the presence of other executive members including Cardinal Roland Nwoha, Pharm. Marshal Noka and Hon. Kingsley Ogbuji expressed regret in the purported adoption of Debiagwu by Ogbako Ohaji as published in one of the Owerri-based local tabloid.

The OPM President General while distancing the entire people of Ohaji from the so-called adoption said that Ogbako Ohaji is a socio-cultural organization that lacks the capacity to adopt any candidate in Ohaji.

Related News No Content Available

According to him OPM is the right body and a political organization that represents the entirety of Ohaji people from the botts, wards level, and the Local Government Area as the case may be.

He said: “we don’t know about that and nobody invited us for such meeting. If there must be any adoption of any candidate, it should come from OPM and not Ogbako Ohaji”.

Hon. Nwokoma maintained that if Ogbako Ohaji have such an idea, they ought to have muted it to OPM for consideration if it is justifiable or not.

He blamed the action of few people behind the adoption as an attempt to justify the N2m which they have collected from Debiagwu for the adoption.

The PG maintained that there is no way anybody or group of people from Ohaji would adopt Debiagwu against Hon. Kingsley Uju, the serving member of Federal House of Representative for Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta, Oru West Federal Constituency, who has done marvelously well for the people of Ohaji.





Hon. Nwokoma declared that Hon. Uju Kingsley who already have being adopted by the people of Ohaji, remained an adopted candidate of Ohaji giving his quality representation that has continued to manifest across the lengthy and breadth of Ohaji.

He recalled the numerous developmental projects which Hon. Uju Kindsely has attracted to Ohaji land which include human empowerment, infrastructural development such as electricity; building of class room blocks, among others.