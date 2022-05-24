2023: Ogun students ask Buhari, APC to pick Osinbajo as consensus presidential candidate

The National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS), has asked President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to adopt Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, as the consensus presidential candidate of the party ahead of the 2023 election.

The Association also asked the national leader of the party and a presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Kayode Fayemi, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and Rotimi Amaechi and other aspirants to step down and declare their support for Osinbajo.

The National President of the Association, Comrade Oluwagbemileke Ogunrombi made the appeal in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to the student body, Osinbajo has the right intellectual capacity and innate leadership qualities to move Nigeria forward, with emphatic attention to youths’ progress and development.

NAOSS, therefore, called on Buhari, all the 36 State Governors, all the 360 members of the National Assembly and the APC to endorse Osinbajo as the next President of Nigeria.

The group described Osinbajo as the most qualified for the office of the president, insisting that, the Vice President has what it takes to rescue Nigeria from economic collapse and bring succour to all Nigerians, having worked with Buhari for the past seven years.





The group said, Osinbajo had demonstrated his competence during the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari, when he acted.

“Professor Yemi Osinbajo is cerebral, eloquent, healthy, dependable, energetic, statistical and experienced. He is the best qualified among all the names being mentioned as potential aspirants.

“For seven years, Osinbajo had stood resolutely behind the President as his Vice President. He has acted as President several times and has given a good account of himself.

“Osinbajo must chart a new course, to lead this country and move forward, he must fix and initiate a process to heal this nation by bringing together all stakeholders without ethnic or religious divide, that will be the first task and this is a process we must all be involved in.

“Without any doubt, Osinbajo has what it takes to bestride this nation like a colossus and bring succour to all Nigerians. His qualification as a leader is immense. He is a professor of law, a Senior Pastor, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria but above all, a God-fearing family man, whose love for the people of this nation is unmatched as he has proven his mettle over time.

“He is still relatively young, strong and in good health with a profound resolve to serve the people. His experience as Vice President will come in handy as he navigates the terrain of leadership.

“We hereby appeal to Mr President, President Muhammadu Buhari and other Presidential aspirants to declare their support for the ambition of Osinbajo.

“Being a part of this administration, he understands the challenges faced by this administration and this will help foster cohesive tendency as an insider and part of the Government to collaboratively work with other well-meaning Nigerians to take the nation to a greater height.

“There is no doubt that our illustrious son is competent for the tasks ahead. He has for seven years been working very closely with President Muhammadu Buhari, he is not strange to our challenges in the country, and thankfully, many Nigerians have also recognised that he possesses these qualities and that is why they have been calling on him to join the Presidential race before his eventual declaration.

“We are happy and we also call on Nigerians to support our son and make this dream a reality,” NAOSS said.

