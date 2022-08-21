2023: Odds will favour Tinubu, Uba Sani ― APC guber aspirant

A gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna, Dr Abdulmalik Mohammed Durunguwa, has said that the odds will favour the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Senator Uba Sani APC gubernatorial candidate to win the presidential election and gubernatorial election in Kaduna State in 2023 elections.

Durunguwa who is also a commissioner with the National Population Commission (NPC) stated this during a meeting with his support groups in Kaduna at the weekend.

He noted that the odds will favour the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Kaduna governorship candidate, Senator Uba Sani, because of their political antecedents.

According to him, the administration of Tinubu and Uba Sani will roll out a new ideology upon which Nigerians will be governed, adding that the duo are experienced politicians who have contributed immensely to the growth of democracy both in states and at the national level.

While reiterating that the good people of Kaduna State believe in the party, he stressed that the new government of APC will right the wrongs of the past, and urged supporters to go back to their people and ensure they deliver their polling units.

“There are leaders for yesterday, there are leaders for today and there are leaders for tomorrow. The next Government is for leaders of tomorrow and I believe by God’s grace, we have leaders who are experienced and are coming to salvage Nigeria. They have their own policies and they have their own ideologies.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“Experience they say is the best teacher. Ahmed Bola Tinubu has changed Lagos State from whatever you can think of. Lagos today can generate revenue on its own and stand without the support of the Federal Government and I am telling you that Uba Sani has been a grassroot politician too.

“He is on the ground and with us giving him support and advice, he will change Kaduna State from where it is to another level beyond every doubt. Malam Nasir El-rufai has done well but Uba Sani will do more,” he said.

Also speaking with newsmen shortly after the event, the Director General, DG Duruguwa Support Group, Dr Humble Katuka, said the event is aimed to educate, inform and enlighten their supporters.

He noted that the group is ready to deliver massive votes for APC in the forthcoming general elections, adding that members will embark on operation deliver your polling units.





In the same vein, the state’s Chairman, Uba Sani’s response team, Mr Jalal Mohammed, commended Dr Durunguwa for his commitment to the course of governance in Kaduna State and the country at large.

He revealed that the NPC Boss was the first aspirant who stepped down for Senator Uba Sani before the primary election and pledged to work alongside other support groups to ensure APC emerges victoriously, in 2023.