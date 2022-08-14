2023: Obiano’s wife inaugurates campaign team for Anambra North Senatorial seat

The Anambra North Senatorial candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, has inaugurated her Campaign team for the 2023 senatorial election.

The event which took place at her Aguleri residence, over the weekend, saw major political stalwarts including party Chairmen affirmed with the mandate to deliver the wife of the immediate past governor of the state, Chief Willie Obiano, Mrs Obiano as the Senator to represent the people of Anambra North in the Red Chamber.

Speaking shortly after the inauguration, Mrs Obiano encouraged the members of the campaign team ahead of the responsibility to serve the good people of Anambra North Senatorial District. The team is to be chaired by Hon. Chinedu Nnatuanya as the Director General.

According to her, “The passion and hunger to serve my people is my greatest strength which has propelled me to present myself to Ndi Anambra North. All I need is your support to secure the senatorial seat. I can assure you that we will surely win the election with the support of Ndi Anambra North”.

The Director General of the Campaign Team, Chief Chinedu Nnatuanya, expressed confidence in the calibre of members who have been called to lead the senatorial candidate to victory. He however called on them to ensure that all hands are on deck while discharging their duties in the seven local government areas that make up Anambra North.

