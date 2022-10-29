2023: Obi flags off campaign in Nasarawa, promises to end insecurity

Labour Party (LP)’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Saturday, flagged-off his campaign with a promise to end the lingering security challenges bedeviling the country.

Speaking during the event in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, he said the incessant clashes between herders/farmers, the raging attacks by bandits and Boko Haram insurgents would be tackled head-on.

He noted that a Labour Party government would paved the way for farmers to return to the farms without fear of attacks, thereby addressing food scarcity and consequent skyrocketing prices.

He also promised to end the crisis in tertiary institutions occasioned by lingering strike actions by lecturers and non academic staffers through the right funding and infrastructural development.

He said, “If you vote for the Labour Party (LP) in 2023, we will address the persistent farmers/herders clashes in Nasarawa State and the farmers will go back to their farms. We will tackle the general insecurity bedeviling the entire nation.

“We will remove youths out of poverty. We will reduce criminality. We will solve the flood problem ravaging the country. The prices of goods will come down and there would be no challenges of food in the country.

“When the LP wins, there will no more be strike in the Nigerian Universities. The government will comprise of youths and women. We will provide fertilizer to farmers across the nation.”





Also speaking at the occasion, the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure said both the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar are not fit to administer the country.

He said Peter Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed are agile and healthy, adding the duo are the kind of leaders the country needs at this point in time.

He said, “All the challenges we have been having in the country is zeroed down to leadership problem,” he said.

“Our presidential candidate no dey go hospital; he is strong. Our presidential candidate no dey sick, the vice-presidential candidate no dey sick.

“Today, the country is sick. It is sick from insecurity, it is sick from unemployment, the economy is not working. If you put everything together, the country is sick and we cannot hand it over to sick people; we need vibrant, young, energetic people who can be awake day and night to solve the problems of the country and we have that person.

“We also need somebody who has character, integrity, somebody that will not take our money abroad.”