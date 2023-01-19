2023: NSCDC remains apolitical ― Zamfara Commandant

By Attahiru Ahmed - Gusau
file-photo

Ahead of the forthcoming general election, Zamfara State Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mohammed Bello Muazu, has assured of peaceful and rancour-free elections, saying the NSCDC remains apolitical.

Speaking with Tribune Online in Gusau, Commandant MB Muazu said he will leave no stone unturned to achieve the desired goal of a free crime society.

MB Muazu reiterated that the Corps under his watch in Zamfara State is poised to galvanize the visions and missions of the Commandant-General, Dr Abubakar Ahmed Audi as encapsulated in the five Rs: to revamp, rejig, reposition, rejuvenate and restructure the Corps in line with international best practices.

He further opined that the Corps is empowered by the Act of 2007 as amended, to meditate in cases of land dispute, marital crises and other civil matters among willing parties.

“The Corps will leave no stone unturned in order to achieve the desired goals and objectives”.

He added that the Corps is poised to close ranks with other sister agencies to purge insecurity, social vices and miscreants from the state in no distance time.

“NSCDC in Zamfara State is apolitical and ready to close ranks with other sister agencies to ensure peaceful and rancour-free general elections in 2023,” he assured.

He, therefore, advised those who are fanning the embers of political crises to desist or relocate from the state as the law will deal decisively with anyone who contravenes the electoral Act and extant laws of the Federation.

The Zamfara NSCDC Commandant charged officers and men of the Corps to redouble their efforts in the year 2023 in order to take the organization to an enviable height in the state.

