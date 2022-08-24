2023: Northwest critical to APC’s victory ― Stakeholders

The stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the auspices of the Northwest Conference Forum have said that the zone is critical to the victory of the party in 2023.

Speaking at the event held at Arewa House Kaduna, a former chief of staff, Government House Kaduna and a senatorial candidate for Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Alh Muhammad Sani Dattijo noted that the Northwest zone is critical to the party’s victory in 2023.

According to him, the zone provided 46 % of the total votes cast for president Buhari, while in 2019, even though the total votes cast dropped to 39% but the zone still led.

Dattijo who was also the immediate past commissioner of Budget and Planning I in Kaduna was of the view that the zone can also repeat the same feat if it works hard, saying, the Northwest is critical to APC’s victory in 2023.

“What we will do in the coming months, will determine how far we can go and give victory to our party, he stressed.

Earlier, the National President of the APC stakeholders Forum organisers of the conference , Abdullahi Aliyu Katsina remarked that the conference was organised for party members in the zone not to relent in ensuring that APC remains the party to beat in next year’s election.

While expressing optimism that the zone will repeat its performance in 2023, he was optimistic that APC will win the election.

However, he counselled every support group in the zone to work hard towards the party’s victory.

“There must be commitment. If the commitment is there, I believe victory is certain, he stressed.

Declaring the conference open, the National President of ‘Think Nigeria Group’, a pressure group with the party, Alh Nasiru Ladan said once we got it right, the country’s journey to greatness is assured.

Ladan noted that the issue of region or religion should not be the yardstick to measure candidates or the party but rather competency and performances.

Participants from the seven states of Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa and Katsina attended the one-day event.

