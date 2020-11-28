2023: Northern group begins search for Buhari’s successor

Latest NewsTop News
By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna
Address the nation now, Restructuring, Buhari demands total elimination, Buhari borrowing money, visa ban, nigeria, country, government, poverty, subsidy , President, fuel, Sarki Abba, Buhari, COVID-19, Presidency, Delta PDP, infrastructure for job creation, Buhari queries security chiefs, terrorists, arms, border closure, Buhari lauds Sultan 2019 general election, Buhari, APC, , Edo guber poll, corruption, FG, Buhari condemns killing, War against corruption, COREN urges FG , Ooni Aderemi, FEC, N20.36bn infrastructure contracts, FEC okays N20.36bn infrastructure contracts,Buhari, Ajaokuta, insecurity, executive order
President Buhari

Northern group under the auspices of Progressive Movement for Democracy (PMD) on Saturday inaugurated steering committee members who were given the mandate to begin the search for  Buhari’s successor come 2023. 

They were also given the mandate to search for a credible and reputable candidate that has the interest of the North and will succeed the president. 

According to them, the need to commence the process of searching for Buhari’s successor now is to avoid tension, disunity and political crisis that are capable of creating crack in the North.

Speaking during the inaugural meeting of the movement on Saturday, the Interim chairman,  Hon Muhammad Auwal Musa noted that today no northerner is happy over what is happening in the country especially the region.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: TY Danjuma foundation donates relief materials for poor people in Katsina

”The security challenge and poverty ravaging the region is unprecedented. We can not fold our arms and continue to watch until the entire region is consume.

”We have seen how Boko Haram infiltrated Borno, how bandits destroyed Zamfara, how  kidnapping is now in Kaduna and now moving to Abuja. 

”We want a united  front to fight for the interest of the north ahead of the 2023 election just like we did in 2014 when APC was established.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will leave as president in 2023, we decided to come together and to  bring northerners  under one umbrella so that we can channel our cause for development and political alignments.

”Our committe was given the responsibility to search for a qualified and suitable presidential candidate with interest of our region .

“We must work and explore all political avenues to  identify creditable aspirants that  have the leadership capacity for quality representation at all levels of contest. 

“Our youths must recognise that political apathy,  violence or protest can’t help our cause or development , but our ability to remain united which is a  great weapons for lobby and relevance.

“The movement  is also formed  to create a platform for discussing our common problems, challenges and solutions. It is properly registered with all relevant documents in place 

“We started from Jigawa with an already established leadership structure ,so we didn’t need to form a new group.”

The steering Committee Members cut across the seven northwest states: Kano, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Doctor Says High Blood Pressure (Hypertension) is Reversible. CLICK HERE To See how to CORRECT it Today

You might also like
Latest News

COVID-19: TY Danjuma foundation donates relief materials for poor people in Katsina

Latest News

Every entrepreneur must have eye for opportunities, take calculated risks –…

Latest News

Nigerians youths charged to be active in leadership, governance

Latest News

Okowa congratulates FRSC boss, Oyeyemi at 60

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More