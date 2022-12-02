2023: Northern Coalition expresses fear over neutrality of judiciary

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has expressed it’s reservation of the ability of the judiciary to dispense justice at the aftermath of the 2023 general election.
CNG said with the recent statement of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Oluwakayode Ariwoola who allegedly supported Governor Nyesom Wike and the G- 5 Governors.
Addressing journalists on Thursday in Abuja, the National Coordinator of CNG, Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, said the CNG condemn attempts by government to condone highly placed judicial officers who abuse the judicial
independence which is critical to fairness and impartiality and free from outside
pressures or inducements.
CNG said it is worried that several days after the CJN’s costly gaffe, both the
NJC, the executive and Legislative arms of government have not reacted.
“From whichever technical prism the nation looks at it, the negative impact of the
CJN’s unguarded remark expressing joy that the Governor of his (Oyo) state, Seyi
Makinde, had continued to support Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers in the
coalition of five governors, cannot be missed.
“The CNG is concerned that the CJN had cast serious doubts around his personal
integrity and the expectations for the judiciary to maintain neutrality in whatever
circumstances.
“This remark has clearly exposed the Chief Justice of Nigeria as incapable or
unprepared to dispense impartial Justice in accordance with the constitution of the
federal republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) which further expose the federal
government incapacity and/ or lacking in the political will and capacity to check
action that are detrimental to such”, he said.
Presenting the resolutions of the Group, Charanchi said “We call for the immediate resignation of Mr Ariwoola from the position of the Chief Justice of Nigeria and an unconditional apology to Nigerians for the
embarrassment caused.
“We call on the Legislative and executive arms of government to come out of their
present docility by imitating urgent processes for stripping the Ariwoola of the title
of the CJN in order to restore the integrity of the judiciary and reclaim public
confidence in the Justice system”