2023: Northern Coalition expresses fear over neutrality of judiciary

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has expressed it’s reservation of the ability of the judiciary to dispense justice at the aftermath of the 2023 general election.

CNG said with the recent statement of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Oluwakayode Ariwoola who allegedly supported Governor Nyesom Wike and the G- 5 Governors.

Addressing journalists on Thursday in Abuja, the National Coordinator of CNG, Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, said the CNG condemn attempts by government to condone highly placed judicial officers who abuse the judicial

independence which is critical to fairness and impartiality and free from outside

pressures or inducements.

CNG said it is worried that several days after the CJN’s costly gaffe, both the

NJC, the executive and Legislative arms of government have not reacted.

“From whichever technical prism the nation looks at it, the negative impact of the

CJN’s unguarded remark expressing joy that the Governor of his (Oyo) state, Seyi

Makinde, had continued to support Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers in the

coalition of five governors, cannot be missed.

“The CNG is concerned that the CJN had cast serious doubts around his personal

integrity and the expectations for the judiciary to maintain neutrality in whatever

circumstances.

“This remark has clearly exposed the Chief Justice of Nigeria as incapable or

unprepared to dispense impartial Justice in accordance with the constitution of the

federal republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) which further expose the federal

government incapacity and/ or lacking in the political will and capacity to check

action that are detrimental to such”, he said.

Presenting the resolutions of the Group, Charanchi said “We call for the immediate resignation of Mr Ariwoola from the position of the Chief Justice of Nigeria and an unconditional apology to Nigerians for the

embarrassment caused.

“We call on the Legislative and executive arms of government to come out of their

present docility by imitating urgent processes for stripping the Ariwoola of the title

of the CJN in order to restore the integrity of the judiciary and reclaim public

confidence in the Justice system”