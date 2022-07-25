2023: Northern APC Speakers endorse Tinubu/Shettima ticket

The Speakers of the States of Assemblies in Northern Nigeria, under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have unanimously endorsed the ticket of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shetitma ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.

This was made known by the Chairman of the Northern states Speakers forum, Yusuf Zailani in a statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune in Kaduna on Monday.

The statement signed by his Media assistant Hon Ibrahim Danfulani quoted the Chairman of the forum who is also the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly saying the combination of Tinubu and Shettima will bring victory to the party.

“Indeed their combination is no doubt very strategic and will bring victory to APC. In fact, is the winning formula. Let no one feel otherwise.

“As chairman of the Northern States Speakers Forum, I am informing the general public that Speakers under the platform of our great party have resolved to support our Presidential Candidate and his running mate for the next year’s (2023) election next year.

The statement described Tinubu and Shettima as brilliant minds that will chart a progressive path for Nigeria in all ramifications.

Zailani, therefore, called on all party faithful as well as patriotic Nigerians across party, religious and ethnic divides to embrace Tinubu and Shettima.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.AFRIMA 2022 AFRIMA 2022

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.AFRIMA 2022 AFRIMA 2022

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#OsunDecides2022: Committee for special duties debunks rumour of aide caught with thumpprinted ballot papers





Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP

2023: Northern APC Speakers endorse Tinubu/Shettima ticket