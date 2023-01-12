2023: Northeast APC expresses concern over gale of defection from party, tasks Shettima

“APC faithful from the North East have expressed concern over the gale of defection from the party to the opposition People’s Democratic Party.”

Weeks to the next general elections, All Progressives Congress (APC) faithful from the North East have expressed concern over the gale of defection from the party to the opposition People’s Democratic Party.

The ruling party members operating under the platform, Northeast APC Youth Forum, raised the alarm in a press statement issued on Thursday in Abuja.

Chairman of the Forum, Honourable Shaibu Baffa Tilde, specifically mentioned Taraba, Bauchi and Borno the home state of the APC Vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima as states in the North East that have experienced defection in recent times.

Tilde cited the resignation from the ruling party by the party’s erstwhile Zonal Treasurer, Honourable Yusuf Shariff Banki, from Borno State and former Zonal Organizing Secretary, Honourable Murtala Gamji from Taraba.

He equally cited the defection to the New Nigerian People’s Party by the immediate past Zonal Women Leader, Hon. Amina Manga from Bauchi led her supporters to join PDP.

The Northeast APC Youth Forum which threatened to withdraw support for Senator Shettima asked him to seize the initiative to address the drift in the North East states.

The statement read in part:” We are saddened to be in the news for what others will interpret as a negative reason at this time, but we are also obligated by our love for our great party, the All Progressive Congress (APC), to make this timely intervention before our party’s fortunes in the region sink.

“We do not need to emphasize that this is an injury time for the game because the general elections are less than two months away, leaving no room for error, but instead attention must be focused on tightening all loose ends, which is not the case with our party in the northeast.

“Ladies and gentlemen, it is with deep regret and concern that we report that the fortunes of our great party in the Northeast are on the verge of collapse due to the obstinate, careless, and exclusive leadership style of our Vice Presidential Candidate, Hon. Kashim Shettima.

“The Northeast APC Youth Forum has watched with tears as its many supporters continue to defect to the PDP. Unfortunately, the trend in the Northeast zone is worsening by the day, with Sen. Kashim seemingly turning a blind eye to these heinous developments in our party in the region.





“We the Youths in the Northeast have lost our Zonal Treasurer from his home state of Borno, Hon. Yusuf Shariff Banki, due to his failure to support youth in the region to launch massive mobilization. It is worth noting, gentlemen, that Sheriff led over five hundred thousand youth to the PDP. As if that wasn’t enough, our Zonal Organizing Secretary, Hon. Murtala Gamji of Taraba led over two hundred youths to the NNPP, and our Zonal Women Leader, Hon. Amina Manga of Bauchi led one million women to the PDP.

“Gentlemen, of the 8 million youth votes we have already mobilized for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our Presidential Candidate for the Presidential Polls, Sen. Kashim Shettime has already plundered over 3 million through his actions with the wave of defections from our party. This is simply unacceptable!

“In light of this, we urge our party’s Vice Presidential Candidate, Hon. Kashim Shettima, to immediately reverse his steps and correct his error for the sake of the party, the region, and the teaming youth.

“It is on record that this group, then led by its Current Acting Chairman, Hon. Shaibu Baffa Tilde, threw their support behind Sen. Kashim Shettima and committed massive resources, both human and financial, to ensure he emerged as the APC’s Vice Presidential Candidate. We do not seek compensation from Sen. Shettima, but our resentment stems from Sen. Kashim’s failure to recognize a formidable Youth force of the party that stood by him through thick and thin after realizing his ambition to become reality a Vice Presidential Candidate from the northeast region.

“As a result, the Northeast APC Youth Forum wishes to withdraw its unequivocal support for Sen. Shettima. Our actions should not be misinterpreted, but rather judged by our affection for our dear party.

“While we intend to take our next steps regarding his candidacy in the coming days, we would like to express our unwavering support for our Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the APC. We will continue to work for the advancement and victory of our beloved party in the upcoming general elections.”

