2023: North yet to complete presidency seat ― Atiku

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has charged candidates from the South-East, South-South and South-West to shelve ambitions of contesting for presidency in 2023 in line with true zoning.

According to him, the tenure of the North for the seat is yet to be completed.

Atiku represented by the Chairman, Technical Committee for the actualization of Atiku Abubakar presidential ambition, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, stated this on Thursday when he paid a thank you visit/consultation to actualize the presidential ambition of the former vice president to Ebonyi People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, the South has had a presidential position for 16 years from 1999 and 2007 and from 2009 and 2015, adding that naturally, the North should produce the next president of the country in 2023 in line with the rotational presidency in the country.

He however emphasized that those clamouring for the southern presidency were doing so for their selfish interests and not for the interest of the south.

“The south had the presidency from 1999-2007 and again from 2009-2015. The tenure of the North is not yet expired, once it is expired, the south will produce the President, the south-east in particular. All those clamouring for the Presidency to come to the south in 2023 are not asking for it because of the south, they are asking it for their own particular interest and the zone they come from.

“And I can tell you for free of charge even the APC itself will not bring it to the south-east, the clamour for it is for the benefit of the South West, not for the benefit of the South East. We are interested in power shifting to the south-east and we have to lay the proper foundation. Time and care are required,” he said.

Dokpesi, also urged Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State to return the PDP secretariat with immediate effect, release the state Publicity Secretary of their party, Chika Nwoba Chika, who was remanded for alleged fake news and cybercrime in the state.

“I remember vividly when I came here on two, three occasions, the first one was when I was contesting for chairman of the party. The engineer, this governor meet me at Abuja after I have visited here to plead with me to step down from the chairmanship race for the overall interest of the party and in the overall interest of the federal government. Ebonyi citizens love the federal republic of Nigeria.

“This same man did not have sufficient patience when it comes to his own personal ambition of becoming the president, he breezed in a brutal manner, took the secretariat the People’s Democratic Party, that a very heinous act, that is the height of brutality and wickedness. And I call on him to at this point in time return the Secretariat to the PDP of the southeast party, let me also call on him to immediately release the PDP officer whom he has taken to Court with the trump of charges, we are all supposed he was flowing very well to be Democratic not tyrants. People have a right to a different opinions and must not be incriminated and dealt with in such a heinous manner.

“I want to call on all members of the People’s Democratic Party in this place to remain resilient, I believe very shortly you will be hearing some good news for the head waiters of this very party, this maltreatment can not be sustained,” he stated.