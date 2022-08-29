2023: North-West APC vows to maintain, mobilise more supporters

• As Aruwa, Gusau became chairman and Secretary of Publicity Secretaries Forum

By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna
Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum of Publicity Secretaries North-West has assured that the party will have a landslide victory in the zone that will make it difficult for other political parties to challenge the results of the elections.

This was even as it vowed to maintain its supporters as well as to mobilise more supporters.

The inaugural meeting of the forum which held at Ni’Immah Guest Palace, Kano on Monday was attended by all the Publicity Secretaries of the zone.

During the meeting the duo of Hon Ahmad Aruwa, APC Publicity Secretary Kano State and Mallam Yusuf Idris Gusau, APC Publicity Secretary, Zamfara State, were unanimously nominated as the forum’s chairman and Secretary respectively.

In a joint statement issued by the Chairman and Secretary of the forum Ahmad Aruwa and Yusuf Idris Gusau which made available to Tribune Online noted that the forum was formed with a view to compliment the efforts of the various state chapters.

The statement maintained that, “it acknowledged the fact that publicity is key to the success of any election, owing to the vital role it plays during and after electioneering campaigns.

Thus, it posited that” North-West has the largest number of APC supporters which will effectively be maintained as well as more people will be mobilised to massively vote APC in all coming elections.

“We will also continue to enlighten the people on the achievements of APC through a rigorous media campaign, propaganda and strategies for the party to have a landslide victory that will be incontestable.

In the same development, the forum appointed Zamfara State Governor, Hon. Bello Matawalle as its Chairman Board of Trustee with Kano State Deputy Governor, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna as BOT Vice Chairman.


While Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Mallam Umar Namadi, Dr Dikko Radda, Hon Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto and Dr Nasiru Yusuf NUT as members of BOT of the forum.

The inaugural meeting was attended by Publicity Secretaries of Kano, Jigawa, Kaduna, Zamfara, Katsina and Kebbi States while that of Sokoto sent his apologies.

